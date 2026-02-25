403
Modone Establishes 'The Engagement Layer' Category To Close The Safety Execution Gap
(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- modONE®, a leader in high-velocity frontline safety execution, today announced the establishment of The Engagement Layer, a new category of safety technology designed to bridge the "Execution Gap" between administrative systems and real-world field participation.
While traditional EHS platforms act as“Systems of Record” for back-office documentation, modONE's Engagement Layer serves as a System of Action. This framework allows organizations to maintain their existing compliance software while deploying a friction-free delivery engine that workers actually use.
The Engagement Layer Standard
To define this new category, modONE has established three pillars for frontline execution:
1.Frictionless Delivery: 100% field participation achieved through a No-App/No-Login model using SMS and QR codes.
2.Behavioral Science: Moving beyond "pencil-whipping" compliance to verified frontline comprehension and engagement.
3.Financial Alignment: Directly connecting field behavior to insurance outcomes, specifically claims frequency and severity.
Insurer-Validated Outcomes
This strategic shift is backed by significant performance data. Among partnered clients, modONE has observed insurer-validated outcomes, including up to a 42% reduction in indemnity-related claims when organizations prioritize engagement-first execution over administrative compliance.
“The industry has optimized for the back office, but the best dashboard in the world can't force participation on a jobsite,” said David Nichols, Customer Success Lead at modONE.“We are treating documentation as the byproduct of participation, not the goal. That is how you close the execution gap.”
“Safety leaders deserve a strategic seat at the table,” added John Turner, Chief Commercial Officer.“By connecting frontline behavior to the insurance conversation, we provide the data that Finance and Risk Partners actually trust to lower Experience Mod (E-Mod) scores.”
Availability & Pilots
The Engagement Layer framework is available immediately for mid-market and enterprise organizations. To demonstrate immediate ROI, modONE is offering 1-site pilot programs with zero IT implementation required.
For more information, visit .
About modONE
modONE is an end-to-end, app-free safety engagement platform that delivers microlearning, reminders, comprehension checks, and digital sign-offs to frontline employees via text, email, and QR codes-while giving leaders real-time visibility into participation, engagement trends, and emerging risk. Among partnered clients, modONE has observed insurer-validated outcomes including up to a 42% reduction in indemnity-related claims; results vary by organization and baseline conditions.
Trademark Notice: modONE® is a registered trademark and SafetyBotTM is a trademark of RiskWire, LLC.
