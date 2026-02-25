ED Files Charge Sheet Against Actress Ranya Rao & Other Accused, Says Involved In Large Scale Gold Smuggling, Money Laundering

MENAFN - IANS) Bengaluru, Feb 25 (IANS) The Directorate of Enforcement (ED) has submitted a charge sheet in connection with the gold smuggling case against Kannada actress Harshavardini Ranya alias Ranya Rao and others on Wednesday before a special PMLA court here, an agency statement said on Wednesday.

"Headquarters Investigation Unit-II (HIU-II), New Delhi, has filed a Prosecution Complaint (charge sheet) under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), 2002, before the Special Court for PMLA Cases at Bengaluru against Harshavardini Ranya alias Ranya Rao, Tarun Konduru and Sahil Sakariya Jain in connection with a large-scale gold smuggling and money laundering case, the statement said.

The investigation has further revealed an organised and structured mechanism involving procurement of gold abroad, illegal import into India, cash-based disposal and subsequent laundering of proceeds through hawala and banking channels, it said. Such activities not only undermine the legal trade and financial systems but also erode public trust in institutions meant to regulate cross-border transactions, it added.

The ED investigation under PMLA revealed that a total of 127.287 kg of gold valued at approximately Rs 102.55 crore was smuggled into India during the period March 2024 to March 2025. The smuggled gold was disposed of in the domestic market through a network of handlers and jewellers. The sale proceeds were generated in cash and settled through hawala channels in India and abroad. These funds were further layered and routed through multiple bank accounts and entities to project them as legitimate business transactions.

Search operations under Section 17 of PMLA were conducted on May 21 and 22, 2025, at 16 locations in Karnataka, resulting in seizure of incriminating documents, digital devices, Indian currency and foreign currency. Statements of several persons were recorded under Section 50 of PMLA during the course of the investigation.

During the investigation, immovable properties valued at Rs 34.12 crore held in the name of Harshavardini Ranya were provisionally attached under Section 5(1) of PMLA, 2002.

The ED initiated its investigation on the basis of an FIR registered by CBI, New Delhi, under relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023 and the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988, on the complaint of the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI).

The FIR relates to the interception by the DRI of 14.213 kg of foreign-origin gold valued at approximately Rs 12.56 crore from Harshavardini Ranya at Kempegowda International Airport, Bengaluru, on March 3, 2025. Subsequent searches led to the recovery of gold jewellery worth Rs 2.06 crore and Indian currency amounting to Rs 2.67 crore.

Further, a Prosecution Complaint (charge sheet) was also filed by DRI under Section 135 of the Customs Act, 1962, in the matter.

The Prosecution Complaint has been filed for the commission of the offence of money laundering as defined under Section 3 and punishable under Section 4 of PMLA, 2002. Further investigation is in progress.

Ranya Rao is currently lodged at the Bengaluru Central Prison.

DGP K. Ramachandra Rao, the stepfather of Ranya Rao, was suspended, following a video showing him behaving inappropriately with a woman at his office that surfaced in January, following allegations of obscene conduct.