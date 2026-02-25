Shapellx Launches New Sculpting Swimwear Designed For Real Life, Real Bodies, And Real Moms

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Smart SculptTM Swim Marks Shapellx's Latest Swimwear Launch, Featuring Oyster Reborn Fabric Innovation Designed to Shape, Support and Empower

ORLANDO, Fla., Feb. 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Shapellx announces the launch of its new sculpting swimwear collection for the season. The collection features a range of one-piece and two-piece styles designed to provide shaping, support, and flattering silhouettes, applying Shapellx's signature expertise in body-sculpting to swimwear.

“At Shapellx, we believe swimwear should work as hard as your favorite shapewear,” said Shane Shi, Vice President of Shapellx.“We've channeled our expertise in silhouette-sculpting technology into this collection, creating versatile pieces that offer women unwavering support through every stage of life.”

Designed for real-life wear, the collection addresses the challenges busy moms face when choosing swimwear. Shapellx combines comfort, shaping, built-in support, and secure coverage, keeping moms confident and comfortable during everyday activities-whether chasing kids at the pool, bending, or staying on the go-while offering versatile, stylish designs that can be worn multiple ways.

WHY SMART SCULPTTM SWIM STANDS APART

● Built with Shapellx's signature sculpting expertise

● Strategic ruching, contour seams, and structured support zones

● Flattering one-piece silhouettes, elevated bikinis, and versatile layering styles

● Designed to transition seamlessly from swim to resort wear

● Inclusive sizing from S–3XL

● Bold, modern colorways and statement detailing

Shapellx's new Smart SculptTM collection introduces an innovative oyster-protein fabric-giving discarded oyster shells a second life. The breathable material is applied specifically to the bust's sensitive areas to provide gentle, skin-friendly, and sustainable support.

HERO STYLES INCLUDE

● Smart SculptTM All-In-One Mesh Wrap Shaping Swimsuit - Building on the heritage of last year's NY Product Design Gold Award winner, the new Smart SculptTM Ribbed Cutout-Front Swimsuit offers the same industry-leading shaping with enhanced versatility. Now designed to be worn as both a high-performance swimsuit and a sophisticated bodysuit, it is the ultimate multi-tasking hero for the summer wardrobe.

● Smart SculptTM Ruched V-Neck Shaping Swimsuit - Sculpting pleats and convertible strap provide a customizable fit, keeping moms comfortable and secure during active family days.

● Smart SculptTM Ruched U-Wire Cut Out Shaping Swimsuit - Statement hardware meets structured support.

● Smart SculptTM Ruched V-Neck Bikini Top & High-Waisted Bottom Set - Sculpted top and contoured high-waisted bottoms provide secure coverage and flattering shaping for active lifestyles.

● Smart SculptTM Twist-Front Bikini Top & High-Waisted Bottom Set - Sculpted for the modern mother, this design enhances natural curves with superior support. Transition seamlessly from active play to refined leisure with a fit that feels as good as it looks.

COLORWAYS, SIZING & AVAILABILITY

Smart SculptTM Swim Collection is offered in Black, Fuchsia, Cream Yellow, and Deep Teal, with a Zebra Print arriving on February 25th, 2026. Available in sizes S–3XL, exclusively atText>.

ABOUT SHAPELLX

Shapellx is a full-category shapewear brand built on cutting-edge shaping technology and refined design aesthetics. Through premium international retailers such as Nordstrom and its own direct-to-consumer platform, Shapellx connects with women who value both fashion and function. The brand is dedicated to empowering confidence through innovative construction, inclusive design, and elevated everyday essentials.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at Text>

CONTACT: Media Contact:...

