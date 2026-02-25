MLG Capital Joins Icapital Marketplace To Expand RIA Access To Alternative Investments

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) BROOKFIELD, Wis., Feb. 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MLG Capital, a national leader in diversified private real estate investments, announced today that MLG Private Fund VII and MLG Dividend Fund VII are now available on iCapital Marketplace.

MLG Fund VII seeks to deliver diversified exposure to U.S. income-producing real estate, targeting consistent distributions and long-term capital appreciation through a portfolio of multifamily, industrial, and other commercial assets.

iCapital Marketplace supports more than 122,000 financial professionals and more than 3,300 wealth management firms with enhanced distribution for alternative asset managers and access, education, diligence, and analytics capabilities for wealth managers, financial advisors, and their clients. These capabilities align directly with MLG's goal of reducing operational friction for advisors allocating to private real estate.

“Our partnership with iCapital is a direct extension of MLG's strategy to make high-quality private real estate more accessible to a broader range of advisors and their clients,” said Lindsey Collings, Vice President at MLG Capital. Vice President, Steve Kelly added,“RIAs want easy access to high quality alternative investments. By joining iCapital Marketplace, we're meeting advisors in the ecosystem where they already operate, reducing onboarding friction, and increasing the visibility of our offerings. This partnership strengthens our long‐term commitment to being a trusted, scalable solution for the wealth management community.”

Advisors looking to review MLG Fund strategies can view the fund profiles and digital subscription documents within iCapital Marketplace. Advisors can login with their existing account or register for an account through iCapital's website.

About MLG Capital

MLG Capital is a sponsor of private real estate funds targeting investment from investment advisors, family offices, and accredited individuals. For more information about MLG Capital and its investments, visit the firm's newsroom.

This release does not constitute an offer to sell an investment in a security. Offers to sell an investment in a security can only be made to a qualified purchaser by delivery of a Confidential Private Placement Memorandum (the“Memorandum”), any supplements to the Memorandum and accompanied by a Subscription Document Booklet. The information contained in this release may be preliminary in nature and may have not been independently verified by MLG Capital or its affiliates. The recipient of this release should consult with its own investment, tax, and/or legal professionals about the merits of the investment. MLG Capital does not make any representation or warranty as to the accuracy or completeness of any information presented in this release.

Securities offered through North Capital Private Securities, Member FINRA/SIPC. Its Form CRS may be found here and its BrokerCheck profile may be found here. NCPS does not make investment recommendations and no communication, through this release or in any other medium, should be construed as a recommendation for any security offered on or off this investment platform. This release is intended solely for qualified investors. Investments in private offerings are speculative, illiquid, and may result in a complete loss of capital. Past performance is not indicative of future results. Prospective investors should conduct their own due diligence and are encouraged to consult with a financial advisor, attorney, accountant, and any other professional that can help them to understand and assess the risks associated with any investment opportunity.

Any offering includes risks and uncertainty many of which are not outlined herein including, without limitation, risks involved in the real estate industry such as market, operational, interest rate, occupancy, inflationary, natural disasters, capitalization rate, regulatory, tax and other risks which may or may not be able to be identified at this time and may result in actual results differing from expected.

All figures as of 12/31/2025. Value consists of disposed of assets as well as the current internal valuation of currently held and pending assets as of 12/31/2025. Total market values may not have been reviewed by an independent 3rd party and may be internal projections.

Advisory services offered through MLG Fund Manager LLC, an investment adviser registered with U.S. Securities & Exchange Commission.

