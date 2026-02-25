Electric Vehicles Battery Recycling Market - Global Forecast Report 2026-2032: Tap Into New Opportunities From Large-Scale Vehicle Electrification And Material Recovery
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|193
|Forecast Period
|2026 - 2032
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026
|$29.86 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2032
|$87.71 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|19.3%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Key Topics Covered:
1. Preface
1.1. Objectives of the Study
1.2. Market Definition
1.3. Market Segmentation & Coverage
1.4. Years Considered for the Study
1.5. Currency Considered for the Study
1.6. Language Considered for the Study
1.7. Key Stakeholders
2. Research Methodology
2.1. Introduction
2.2. Research Design
2.3. Research Framework
2.4. Market Size Estimation
2.5. Data Triangulation
2.6. Research Outcomes
2.7. Research Assumptions
2.8. Research Limitations
3. Executive Summary
3.1. Introduction
3.2. CXO Perspective
3.3. Market Size & Growth Trends
3.4. Market Share Analysis, 2025
3.5. FPNV Positioning Matrix, 2025
3.6. New Revenue Opportunities
3.7. Next-Generation Business Models
3.8. Industry Roadmap
4. Market Overview
4.1. Introduction
4.2. Industry Ecosystem & Value Chain Analysis
4.2.1. Supply-Side Analysis
4.2.2. Demand-Side Analysis
4.2.3. Stakeholder Analysis
4.3. Porter's Five Forces Analysis
4.4. PESTLE Analysis
4.5. Market Outlook
4.5.1. Near-Term Market Outlook (0-2 Years)
4.5.2. Medium-Term Market Outlook (3-5 Years)
4.5.3. Long-Term Market Outlook (5-10 Years)
4.6. Go-to-Market Strategy
5. Market Insights
5.1. Consumer Insights & End-User Perspective
5.2. Consumer Experience Benchmarking
5.3. Opportunity Mapping
5.4. Distribution Channel Analysis
5.5. Pricing Trend Analysis
5.6. Regulatory Compliance & Standards Framework
5.7. ESG & Sustainability Analysis
5.8. Disruption & Risk Scenarios
5.9. Return on Investment & Cost-Benefit Analysis
6. Cumulative Impact of United States Tariffs 2025
7. Cumulative Impact of Artificial Intelligence 2025
8. Electric Vehicles Battery Recycling Market, by Battery Type
8.1. Lead-Acid Batteries
8.2. Lithium-Ion Batteries
8.3. Nickel-Metal Hydride Batteries
9. Electric Vehicles Battery Recycling Market, by Recycling Process
9.1. Direct Recycling Processes
9.2. Hydrometallurgical Process
9.3. Pyrometallurgical Process
10. Electric Vehicles Battery Recycling Market, by Source
10.1. End of Life
10.2. Production Scrap
11. Electric Vehicles Battery Recycling Market, by End-user
11.1. Automobile Manufacturers
11.2. Battery Manufacturers
11.3. Dismantlers & Scrap Yards
11.4. Recycling Firms
12. Electric Vehicles Battery Recycling Market, by Vehicle Type
12.1. Commercial Electric Vehicles
12.2. Passenger Electric Vehicles
Companies Featured
- ACCUREC-Recycling GmbH Akkuser Oy American Battery Technology Company by Komatsu Ltd. Aqua Metals, Inc. Attero Recycling Pvt. Ltd. Batrec Industrie AG Battery Recyclers of America Cirba Solutions by Battery Solutions, LLC Contemporary Amperex Technology Co., Limited Duesenfeld GmbH Ecobat, LLC Envirostream Australia Pty Ltd. by Lithium Australia NL F & R Cawley Ltd. by SUEZ Recycling and Recovery Fortum Corporation Ganfeng Lithium Group Co., Ltd. GEM Co., Ltd. Li-Cycle Corp. Lithion Technologies Neometals Ltd. OnTo Technology LLC RecycLiCo Battery Materials Inc. SMCI Group Stena Metall Group Sumitomo Metal Mining Co., Ltd. Tata Chemicals Limited TES Group by SK Ecoplant Toshiba Corporation Umicore N.V.
