Electric Vehicles Battery Recycling Market - Global Forecast Report 2026-2032: Tap Into New Opportunities From Large-Scale Vehicle Electrification And Material Recovery

The electric vehicle battery recycling market thrives on recovered materials demand, supply chain resilience, evolving regulations, and global electrification, driving sustainable and integrated value networks. Dublin, Feb. 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Electric Vehicles Battery Recycling Market - Global Forecast 2026-2032" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering. The Electric Vehicles Battery Recycling Market is projected to expand from USD 25.37 billion in 2025 to USD 29.86 billion in 2026, reaching an estimated USD 87.71 billion by 2032 at a 19.38% CAGR. The electric vehicles battery recycling market is advancing as industry, regulatory, and technology trends converge. Senior leaders now view battery recycling as a linchpin for supply chain resilience, emissions compliance, and sustainable value creation in electrified mobility. This growth is propelled by intensified demand for recovered battery materials, the rapid electrification of mobility, evolving regulatory landscapes, and commercial imperatives to establish secure, low-emission supply chains that underpin broad-based EV deployment. Stakeholders across the value chain are adapting business models to tap into new opportunities from large-scale vehicle electrification and material recovery. Key Takeaways

Systematic battery recycling strengthens resource security and emissions mitigation, ensuring the competitiveness of supply chains serving electrified mobility.

Alignment between automotive OEMs, recyclers, and policymakers is driving adoption of standardized protocols for battery collection, processing, and material reintegration.

Advances in hydrometallurgical, pyrometallurgical, and direct recycling technologies are refining industry best practices and advancing closed-loop material use.

Emerging relationships among automakers, refiners, and recyclers are altering traditional commercial models, promoting integrated value recovery and regulatory compliance.

Segment-specific approaches are increasingly important, as battery chemistry, feedstock origin, and vehicle class demand differentiated infrastructure and investment focus. Growth in digital traceability, design-for-recycling, and structured offtake agreements connect recycled materials with new battery production, reinforcing material security and alignment with sustainability goals. Scope & Segmentation

Battery Chemistries: Lithium-ion, lead-acid, and nickel-metal hydride batteries each require specialized recovery processes and present distinct commercial opportunities for material reuse and circularity.

Recycling Processes: Hydrometallurgical, pyrometallurgical, and direct recycling methods are employed to optimize material recovery and support diverse battery types and industrial integration.

Feedstock Origins: End-of-life batteries and production scrap serve as primary feedstocks, each demanding tailored collection protocols and quality management systems.

End-User Roles: Automotive OEMs, battery manufacturers, recyclers, and dismantlers drive materials aggregation, processing, and reintegration, each shaping supply chain interactions and compliance pathways.

Vehicle Classes: Both commercial and passenger electric vehicles form major segments, with unique duty cycles, use patterns, and replacement schedules shaping collection and recycling strategies. Regions: Analysis includes Americas; Europe, Middle East & Africa; and Asia-Pacific, recognizing differing policy mandates, infrastructure maturity, and industrial capabilities for recycling scalability. Why This Report Matters

Enables senior decision-makers to anticipate technology innovation, regulatory change, and partnership evolution within the electric vehicles battery recycling market.

Supports robust planning by outlining how segmentation, regional strategies, and collaborative models drive circular supply chain development and operational resilience. Equips operators to capitalize on digital traceability and integrated processing to secure compliance and material supply advantages in a shifting global landscape. Conclusion Electric vehicle battery recycling is foundational for sustainable growth and security in electrified transport. Coordinated strategies and stakeholder partnerships are key to realizing both environmental benefits and commercial value from circular material flows. Key Attributes:



Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 193 Forecast Period 2026 - 2032 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026 $29.86 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2032 $87.71 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 19.3% Regions Covered Global



Key Topics Covered:

1. Preface

1.1. Objectives of the Study

1.2. Market Definition

1.3. Market Segmentation & Coverage

1.4. Years Considered for the Study

1.5. Currency Considered for the Study

1.6. Language Considered for the Study

1.7. Key Stakeholders

2. Research Methodology

2.1. Introduction

2.2. Research Design

2.3. Research Framework

2.4. Market Size Estimation

2.5. Data Triangulation

2.6. Research Outcomes

2.7. Research Assumptions

2.8. Research Limitations

3. Executive Summary

3.1. Introduction

3.2. CXO Perspective

3.3. Market Size & Growth Trends

3.4. Market Share Analysis, 2025

3.5. FPNV Positioning Matrix, 2025

3.6. New Revenue Opportunities

3.7. Next-Generation Business Models

3.8. Industry Roadmap

4. Market Overview

4.1. Introduction

4.2. Industry Ecosystem & Value Chain Analysis

4.2.1. Supply-Side Analysis

4.2.2. Demand-Side Analysis

4.2.3. Stakeholder Analysis

4.3. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

4.4. PESTLE Analysis

4.5. Market Outlook

4.5.1. Near-Term Market Outlook (0-2 Years)

4.5.2. Medium-Term Market Outlook (3-5 Years)

4.5.3. Long-Term Market Outlook (5-10 Years)

4.6. Go-to-Market Strategy

5. Market Insights

5.1. Consumer Insights & End-User Perspective

5.2. Consumer Experience Benchmarking

5.3. Opportunity Mapping

5.4. Distribution Channel Analysis

5.5. Pricing Trend Analysis

5.6. Regulatory Compliance & Standards Framework

5.7. ESG & Sustainability Analysis

5.8. Disruption & Risk Scenarios

5.9. Return on Investment & Cost-Benefit Analysis

6. Cumulative Impact of United States Tariffs 2025



7. Cumulative Impact of Artificial Intelligence 2025



8. Electric Vehicles Battery Recycling Market, by Battery Type

8.1. Lead-Acid Batteries

8.2. Lithium-Ion Batteries

8.3. Nickel-Metal Hydride Batteries

9. Electric Vehicles Battery Recycling Market, by Recycling Process

9.1. Direct Recycling Processes

9.2. Hydrometallurgical Process

9.3. Pyrometallurgical Process

10. Electric Vehicles Battery Recycling Market, by Source

10.1. End of Life

10.2. Production Scrap

11. Electric Vehicles Battery Recycling Market, by End-user

11.1. Automobile Manufacturers

11.2. Battery Manufacturers

11.3. Dismantlers & Scrap Yards

11.4. Recycling Firms

12. Electric Vehicles Battery Recycling Market, by Vehicle Type

12.1. Commercial Electric Vehicles

12.2. Passenger Electric Vehicles

Companies Featured



ACCUREC-Recycling GmbH

Akkuser Oy

American Battery Technology Company by Komatsu Ltd.

Aqua Metals, Inc.

Attero Recycling Pvt. Ltd.

Batrec Industrie AG

Battery Recyclers of America

Cirba Solutions by Battery Solutions, LLC

Contemporary Amperex Technology Co., Limited

Duesenfeld GmbH

Ecobat, LLC

Envirostream Australia Pty Ltd. by Lithium Australia NL

F & R Cawley Ltd. by SUEZ Recycling and Recovery

Fortum Corporation

Ganfeng Lithium Group Co., Ltd.

GEM Co., Ltd.

Li-Cycle Corp.

Lithion Technologies

Neometals Ltd.

OnTo Technology LLC

RecycLiCo Battery Materials Inc.

SMCI Group

Stena Metall Group

Sumitomo Metal Mining Co., Ltd.

Tata Chemicals Limited

TES Group by SK Ecoplant

Toshiba Corporation Umicore N.V.

For more information about this report visit

Electric Vehicles Battery Recycling Market

