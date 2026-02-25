Longevity And Mortality Investor Conference 2026 Super Early Bird Deadline Expires This Friday, February 27Th

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ --The super early bird deadline to secure discounted tickets for the Longevity and Mortality Investor Conference 2026 expires this Friday, 27th February.Taking place on Tuesday, 19th May 2026 at the offices of EY in London's Canary Wharf district, the rebranded LMI Conference 2026 will build on the strong foundations of the Life ILS Conference and will feature a combination of panel sessions and presentations addressing the key challenges and opportunities across the life and mortality markets. Discussions will cover developments in longevity and mortality risk transfer, life insurance-linked alternative credit, secondary life markets, and broader capital markets trends shaping the sector.

The LMI Conference has become a key annual meeting point for institutional investors, asset managers, insurers, reinsurers, brokers, service providers, and advisers active in the life market ecosystem. The 2026 edition will once again provide a focused forum for insight, debate, and high-level networking in the heart of London's financial district.

Chris Wells, Managing Editor of LMI, said:“The life and mortality markets continue to mature at pace, with increasing institutional engagement and product innovation. LMI Conference 2026 will provide a focused platform for market participants to exchange insight, challenge assumptions, and identify new opportunities.”

Capacity is limited, so register before the end of the day on Friday to secure the super early bird rate.

Visit #tickets to book your place and bookmark the event website at , where the agenda and speaker announcements will be published shortly.

