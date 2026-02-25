Vision33 Recognised In The UK With 2025 SAP Partner Award

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- Vision33 recently announced it has been named the recipient of the 2025 SAP Partner Award for Sales Success: Small Enterprise, announced at the SAP UKI Partner Kick-Off meeting in London.

The award recognises Vision33's performance in providing growing organisations across the UK with SAP Business Suite, which includes SAP Cloud ERP and SAP SuccessFactors. These solutions enable customers to unify operations, finance, HR, and more on a single, connected platform.

“This award reflects the momentum we continue to see, with more and more UK businesses investing in SAP Business Suite to modernise operations and drive growth”, said Neil Feingold, Vice President, ERP Solutions, Europe at Vision33.“It recognises our team's dedication to helping new customers adopt SAP Cloud ERP and SAP SuccessFactors to streamline operations and scale with certainty. We're proud to be a trusted SAP partner for organisations across the UK as they embrace transformation with confidence”.

This recognition highlights Vision33's continued growth in the UK market and its commitment to helping businesses implement SAP efficiently through Vision33's experienced UK-based SAP Consultants, proven delivery frameworks, and full-lifecycle partnerships.