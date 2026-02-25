Jameela Jamil Hits At 'Scarily Thin' Women At Baftas

MENAFN - IANS) Los Angeles, Feb 25 (IANS) British actress Jameela Jamil is expressing her displeasure for women at the BAFTAs for being "scarily thin".

The actress has called out the women in question. The Good Place actress has shared her fears for a certain kind of "beauty standard being pushed on everyone", and she is worried about the wider impact it could have on "impressionable people at home", reports 'Female First UK'.

She wrote on Instagram, "The women at the BAFTAs were scarily thin, in a way that reminded me of watching when I was a kid. Where everyone looks like they could snap. It's a specifically fragile type of thin. I resent this beauty standard being pushed on everyone, I resent the obedience of my industry, and fear the impact on the impressionable people at home thinking that this is the only way to be accepted”.

As per 'Female First UK', the 40-year-old star insisted now is "not the time to be frail", instead urging women to be "strong" and "fight back for our ever diminishing rights and safety".

Jameela claimed "here is a deliberate POLITICAL reasoning behind wanting women and girls to be frail, hungry, tired and easy to hurt", and noted the power for change is there.

She continued, "If we all collectively refused to starve ourselves, they would have to bend to us. But we rush to bend first, at any cost to our mental and physical health, and that of the next generation watching. Be whatever size you wish but please try to be as strong as you physically can. Please be difficult to steal, to beat, to break. They want us easy to carry, to chase, to batter. The war on women requires fighters”.

She also urged people reading her post not to "waste time and energy" by accusing her of "skinny shaming", particularly as a "slim woman" herself.