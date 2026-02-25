TVK's Vijay Mourns CPI Leader Nallakannu, Calls Loss 'Irreplaceable'

TVK Chief Vijay Pays Tribute

Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) chief Vijay expressed deep sorrow over the passing of veteran Communist Party of India (CPI) leader Nallakannu, saying he was a lifelong advocate for farmers and the rights of the people. Nallakannu, one of the senior-most leaders of the Communist movement in Tamil Nadu, passed away at the age of 101 on Wednesday afternoon at the Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital in Chennai.

In a post shared on X, Vijay wrote, "I was deeply saddened to learn of the passing of Comrade Ayya IR. Nallakannu, a freedom fighter, senior leader of the Communist Party of India, and a lifelong warrior who dedicated much of his life to the cause of farmers and the rights of the people."

He also conveyed his condolences to the veteran leader's family and relatives, describing his loss as "irreplaceable" for the nation and comrades of the communist movement. "His loss is an irreplaceable one for this nation and for the comrades of the communist movement. I extend my deepest condolences to his family and relatives who mourn his departure. I pray to the divine that the soul of the departed Comrade Ayya IR. Nallakannu attains eternal peace," Vijay further wrote.

சுதந்திரப் போராட்ட வீரர், இந்திய கம்யூனிஸ்ட் கட்சியின் மூத்த தலைவர், விவசாயிகளுக்காகவும் மக்களின் உரிமைகளுக்காகவும் தம் வாழ்நாளின் பெரும் பகுதியைச் செலவிட்ட போராளி, தோழர் அய்யா இரா.நல்லகண்ணு அவர்கள் காலமான செய்தியறிந்து மன வேதனை அடைந்தேன். அவரது இழப்பு, இந்த நாட்டிற்கும்... - TVK Vijay (@TVKVijayHQ) February 25, 2026

Hospital Details Final Days

According to an official statement issued by Madras Medical College and the Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital, Nallakannu had been admitted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) on February 1 due to health complications. Over 24 days of treatment, his condition fluctuated despite continuous advanced monitoring and intensive care by a multidisciplinary medical team.

However, from the early hours of Wednesday, his response to medication gradually declined, and his condition turned critical. Despite being placed on advanced life support, all his vital organs eventually failed. He was declared dead at around 1:55 pm.

The hospital administration expressed deep condolences to his family and thanked the medical teams involved in his care, along with the Government of Tamil Nadu, for its support. (ANI)

