PM Modi's Israel Visit: Blind Indian Singer Dina Semte's Big Moment

A Musical Welcome and a Story of Resilience

The historic visit of PM Modi to Israel is being marked by poignant cultural milestones, highlighting the deep human and artistic connections that bridge the two nations. Among the most anticipated events is a special musical performance that brings together international talent and a remarkable story of resilience from the Indian diaspora. In an interaction with ANI, the Manager of the renowned Shalva band expressed the group's immense pride in being part of the official reception. "I am the manager of this band. We are so excited to perform in front of PM Modi. We are excited for us and for Dina," the manager stated, underscoring the collaborative spirit of the occasion.

The "Dina" mentioned by the band is Dina Semte, a blind Indian singer originally from Manipur, whose personal journey from India to Israel has culminated in this high-profile performance for the visiting leader. Sharing her story of triumph over adversity, Semte said, "I come from Manipur, India. After 6 years of age, I became blind. I came to Israel from India when I was around 12 years old. I am happy that I am performing in front of PM Modi. Music connects everyone. This is very special for me."

Official Reception and Bilateral Discussions

These heartfelt performances were part of a broader welcome as PM Modi on Wednesday received a warm and vibrant reception upon his arrival in Israel for a two-day state visit. The arrival was marked by colourful Indian cultural showcases featuring music and dance from different parts of India, staged to commemorate the visit and highlight the rich diversity of Indian heritage. Shortly after his arrival, the official account of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu called the visit "historic" and shared snippets from the welcome.

Following the ceremonial greeting, PM Modi held a bilateral meeting with PM Netanyahu, where the two leaders discussed a wide range of subjects aimed at boosting bilateral ties. The meeting saw discussions on key developments in the regions and identified sectors such as technology, water management, agriculture, and talent partnership for deeper collaboration between the two countries.

Diaspora Celebrates Deep-Rooted Cultural Ties

Beyond the official diplomatic meetings, the streets of Tel Aviv were filled with a sense of profound pride and shared heritage as members of the Indian diaspora and local residents gathered to celebrate the Prime Minister's arrival. The atmosphere was a testament to the deep-rooted cultural ties and the growing strategic partnership between the two nations, brought to life by the personal stories of those whose lives bridge India and Israel.

Highlighting the strengthening bilateral relationship during a conversation with ANI, a resident of Israel noted their personal connection to Indian culture. "I took part in the Know India contest. The Jewish community of India is spread all over. Israel and India are now at a juncture of increasing treaties and contacts in general," the resident stated. Echoing the historic significance of the visit, Ravita, a member of the Indian diaspora, spoke about the vision for the future and the milestone moment. "I come from the Indian Jewish community. India is now gearing towards 'Viksit Bharat'. He (PM Modi) is the first Indian Prime Minister to walk on Israeli soil," she stated.

Strengthening Strategic Partnership

The emotional depth of the occasion was further enriched by the story of Dina Semte, the blind Indian singer from Manipur. Her journey serves as a living link between the two nations as PM Modi continues his two-day visit, which includes a scheduled meeting with President Isaac Herzog. PM Modi will also address the Knesset, becoming the first Indian Prime Minister to do so. The visit underscores the "robust and multifaceted Strategic Partnership" shared by India and Israel, reflecting growing cooperation across diplomatic, technological, and cultural domains. (ANI)

