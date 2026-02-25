Telangana HORROR! Woman Kills Two-Month-Old Baby Over Continuous Crying, Mental Health Angle Under Probed

A two-month-old baby boy was allegedly killed in Baurampet, Telangana, leading to the arrest of his migrant parents. Police said the infant's mouth was stuffed with cloth and his legs tied before his body was found in a fire pit.

A deeply disturbing incident has come to light from Quthbullapur in Telangana, where a two-month-old baby boy was allegedly killed by his parents. The case falls under the limits of Dundigal Police Station. Police have arrested the child's parents and launched a detailed investigation.

Police said the incident came to light on February 24 after a Dial 100 call was received around 12 noon reporting the suspicious death of an infant at Speed Sunrally (Sanarelli) Apartments near the Outer Ring Road in Baurampet. A police team rushed to the location immediately.

According to Shankar Reddy, officers found disturbing signs at the scene. The baby's mouth had been stuffed with cloth and his legs were tied with rope. Officials said the child died due to injuries.

Police identified the infant as Surya, the son of migrant workers Rajendra Adivasi and Mamata Ahirwar. The couple had moved from Nowgaon to Hyderabad in search of work. Rajendra had been working as a labourer at the under-construction apartment complex for about a month. The family lived in a temporary room at the site.

On Tuesday morning, Rajendra left for work, leaving the baby with Mamata. He told police that when he returned around 11 am, he saw his wife near a fire pit and found the infant being burnt. He pushed her aside but discovered that the baby had already died.

During questioning, investigators learned that the baby had been crying continuously for several days. Police suspect the mother lost her temper. She allegedly stuffed cloth into the infant's mouth to silence him and tied his legs. After the child died, she is suspected to have placed the body in a burning stove or fire pit.

Officials are examining whether the mother was facing mental health issues at the time. Police have registered a case and both parents are currently in custody. Authorities said all possible angles, including domestic stress and health-related factors, are being investigated.

Post-mortem and ongoing investigation

The infant's body has been shifted to Gandhi Hospital for post-mortem examination. Police said further investigation is underway to establish the full sequence of events and confirm responsibility.

The shocking nature of the case has raised serious concern among locals and authorities.

(With ANI inputs)