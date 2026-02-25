403
(MENAFN- Baystreet) 09:40 AM EST - Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc.: Has acquired the brownfield site and industrial facilities adjacent to its greenfield site in Bécancour, Québec. The purchase enables the Company to deploy the first stage of its refining operations to fulfill Panasonic Energy's 13,000-tpa active anode material offtake and reinforces NMG's presence in Bécancour, at the heart of the Canadian battery hub and two hours from the Matawinie Mine. Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc. shares T are trading unchanged at $3.09.
