Transat A.T. Inc.
(MENAFN- Baystreet) 09:44 AM EST - Transat A.T. Inc.: Has mailed a letter to shareholders outlining the Board's recommendation to vote the BLUE proxy in support of Transat's eight nominees and the Company's ongoing turnaround plan that is delivering measurable results. Transat A.T. Inc. shares T are trading unchanged at $2.56.
