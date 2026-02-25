Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
2026-02-25 10:04:58
(MENAFN- Baystreet) 09:44 AM EST - Transat A.T. Inc.: Has mailed a letter to shareholders outlining the Board's recommendation to vote the BLUE proxy in support of Transat's eight nominees and the Company's ongoing turnaround plan that is delivering measurable results. Transat A.T. Inc. shares T are trading unchanged at $2.56.

