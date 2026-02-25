Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
(MENAFN- Baystreet) 09:48 AM EST - Coppernico Metals Inc.: Reports initial results from the recently completed gravity, magnetic, and high-resolution photogrammetry surveys covering the area between Antapampa and Tipicancha at its Sombrero Project in Peru. Coppernico Metals Inc. shares T are trading down $0.01 at $0.44.

