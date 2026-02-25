Zelensky: Norway's Contribution To PURL Program Totals $970M

MENAFN - UkrinForm) The head of state said this during a joint press briefing with Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Stoere, according to an Ukrinform correspondent.

"Norway is among the most active investors in the PURL program. That is also a fact. This program allows us to purchase air defense systems, first and foremost for our defense capabilities. As of today, the contribution within the PURL program alone amounts to $970 million," Zelensky said.

Following talks with the Norwegian prime minister, he noted that cooperation between the two countries has effectively reached a new, strategic level.

"Today we discussed continuing our joint work and we will work toward a strategic partnership. In fact, we have already reached this level," Zelensky said.

Zelensky: Contributions to PURL reach $584 million this year

He also thanked Norway for its readiness to continue assisting Ukraine in the energy sector.

"And not only to help, but also to work more on joint ideas and joint projects. Today we discussed some of these prospects in the energy sector, and this is something that will strengthen us. The energy ministers of our countries will continue discussions today, and a relevant agreement on energy cooperation will be concluded," Zelensky said.

As reported earlier, Norway plans to maintain a high level of support for Ukraine this year, allocating about $8.5 billion.

Zelensky previously stated that contributions to the PURL program this year have already reached $584 million. Overall, he said the program's funding needs for 2026 amount to $15 billion.