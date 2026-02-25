Photos Show Damage To Russian Ship Ivan Khurs After 2024 Ukrainian Strike

MENAFN - UkrinForm) The images were published by the Telegram channel Crimean Wind, Ukrinform reports.

"Our scouts took photos of the Project 18280 medium reconnaissance ship Ivan Khurs, which is moored in Sevastopol at a pier in Holland Bay. Part of the captain's bridge has been destroyed, the funnel is completely missing, and the mast that previously carried antennas is now 'covered' with construction scaffolding. Equipment on the stern is also missing, and the forecastle deck is covered with camouflage netting," the post said.

The Telegram channel recalled that the strike on the ship Ivan Khurs was carried out on March 24, 2024. Satellite images showed damage to the stern. The Russians denied that the ship had been damaged, but after that the reconnaissance vessel did not go to sea again. The ship is now completely non-combat capable.

Photo: Crimean Wind