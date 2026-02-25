In Occupied Oleshky, No One Left To Bury Dead

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Head of the Oleshky City Military Administration Tetiana Hasanenko reported this to Ukrinform.

"There is no one to bury those killed, blown up, or killed by shelling, and the dead. They have to be taken to Kalanchak or Skadovsk for a medical examination, then the body has to be taken from there and buried. A funeral is a luxury; to get any kind of funeral services, you need, as I was told, 70-100 thousand Russian rubles. Where can you get that kind of money? I learned that only recently did they take the body of a man who died in December for examination; it turns out he lay unburied for almost two months," Hasanenko said.

According to her, people are buried in plastic bags, and in the best-case scenario, a plaque is placed with the date of birth, date of death, and the name of the deceased. The bodies are taken to a morgue that was destroyed in the shelling, she added.

"And it's lucky if someone finds the body and agrees to take it to the morgue. It's winter now, it's cold, so the bodies are somehow preserved there. But in the spring, what will happen and who will take the bodies from the morgue and bury them?" Hasanenko said.

In addition, people are simply disappearing.

As reported by Ukrinform, there is no evacuation from the occupied town of Oleshky in the Kherson region.