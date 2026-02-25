Bajaur Attack: 4 Police Officers Martyred In Ambush, 2 Injured

MENAFN - Tribal News Network)

In Tehsil Khar, Bajaur, unknown armed men attacked the Ababeel Police Squad, killing four officers and injuring two others.

According to police, the incident took place in the Nawi Kali area, where the Ababeel Squad was carrying out its routine patrol and security duties when the assailants opened fire.

As a result of the heavy attack, four officers were martyred on the spot, while the two injured were immediately shifted to the District Headquarters Hospital Khar for medical treatment.

SHO Gul Zada stated that the condition of the injured officers is now stable, and a search operation is ongoing in the area.

Police officials said that the Ababeel Squad was deployed in the area during Ramadan to maintain security. Following the incident, security has been tightened, and senior officials have demanded a detailed report.