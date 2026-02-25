Sri Lankan Minister Of Foreign Affairs, Foreign Employment, Tourism Meets Qatari Ambassador
Colombo: The Minister of Foreign Affairs, Foreign Employment and Tourism of the Democratic Socialist Republic of Sri Lanka, HE Vijitha Herath, met on Wednesday with the Ambassador of the State of Qatar to Sri Lanka, HE Hamad bin Mohammed Al Dosari.
During the meeting, they discussed cooperation relations between the two countries.
