Egypt Backs Stability In South Sudan And Urges Nile Co-Operation

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Cairo: Egypt's foreign minister has reaffirmed Cairo's support for stability in South Sudan and called for closer co-operation among Nile Basin countries during talks with his South Sudanese counterpart in Cairo.

Badr Abdelatty on Wednesday met Monday Semaya Kumba, who is currently visiting the Egyptian capital, to discuss ways of strengthening bilateral ties and enhancing co-ordination between the two countries.

According to a statement, Abdelatty stressed Egypt's "full support" for efforts to achieve security and stability in South Sudan, describing the relationship between the two nations as deep-rooted and mutually beneficial.

The talks also addressed the sensitive issue of the River Nile, a lifeline for both countries and a longstanding focus of regional diplomacy. Abdelatty underscored the importance of reinforcing co-operation among Nile Basin states in line with international law, particularly principles related to prior notification, consultation and the obligation not to cause significant harm.

He reiterated Egypt's rejection of unilateral measures affecting shared water resources. He also expressed Cairo's backing for the Nile basin Initiative and the ongoing consultative process aimed at restoring inclusivity within the bloc.

Egypt has consistently called for sustained dialogue and co-ordination with upstream countries, including South Sudan, to preserve the sustainability of the river, protect its ecosystem and maximize its resources as a source of shared development for all Nile Basin nations.