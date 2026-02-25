The Yacht Club The Monaco Launches The First Yachting Student Fair

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) MONACO, Feb. 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Yacht Club de Monaco is launching the first edition of the Yachting Student Fair. On 21 March, young people will gather for a full day of meetings to discover careers in the yachting and maritime sectors, in line with the collective 'Monaco, Capital of Advanced Yachting' initiative. Open from 10:00am to 5:00pm to middle school pupils, sixth-form students, further education students and graduates, the fair offers hands-on insight into often little-known careers that combine passion, technical expertise and international opportunities.

In short, at the Yachting Student Fair young people and their parents have the possibility to ask questions and begin refining their career choices. In addition to learning more about available courses, attendees can compare their aspirations with the realities of different professions and connect directly with industry professionals, opening doors to internships, apprenticeships and work experience opportunities.

Throughout the day, training institutions, maritime organisations, yachting professionals and researchers will present their programmes and career prospects. The French Maritime Academy (ENSM – École Nationale Supérieure Maritime) and Nautical Institute Academy France will provide detailed information on careers as officers and engineers. Lycée Jacques Dolle d'Antibes will present its courses in nautical maintenance, electromechanics and propulsion, while the commercial diving institution École Nationale des Scaphandriers will outline the requirements for underwater professions, ranging from welding to hyperbaric archaeological operations.

On the yachting side, courses in yacht management, brokerage and onboard hospitality will be presented by YCM's La Belle Classe Academy training centre, Cluster 'Yachting Monaco', the Yacht Broker School, the European School of Economics and Lycée Jeanne & Paul Augier. Port-related careers - from vessel traffic management to technical maintenance - will also be featured, with Monaco's Department of Maritime Affairs and its port authority, SEPM (Société d'Exploitation des Ports de Monaco). The demand for specialised skills and expertise will be illustrated by professionals such as award-winning model maker Hervé Arnoul, Meilleur Ouvrier de France. From technical trades to management, and from science to design, the sea offers a wide range of career paths for young people.

The Higher Education Division of Monaco's Department of National Education will also be present to support families with post-baccalaureate guidance and information on funding opportunities for further studies.

Participants will also have the opportunity to visit several yachts moored in the YCM Marina, including the 31m S/Y 7Continent, and meet her owner, Patrick Deixonne, navigator and founder of the 7th Continent Expedition. From his early career as a firefighter to his expeditions in the Amazon, culminating in his 2009 row across the Atlantic, his journey illustrates how a career path can evolve over time. Alongside him, French explorer Luc Hardy, member of the French Explorers Society, will share his experiences in extreme environments. Exchanges like these help connect education, professional pathways and the broader impact individuals can have on the world.

The event marks the beginning of four days dedicated to yachting, exploration and environmental engagement, organised in partnership with The Explorers Club of New York, a world-renowned institution founded in 1904.

. Sunday 22 March: An immersive day dedicated to“Explorer” yachts, including the inauguration of the Explorer Dock.

. Monday 23 March: Exploration Day, highlighting the event's scientific dimension, with a focus on the deep sea and coral reefs.

. Tuesday 24 March: The 30th Captains' Forum, shining a spotlight on a profession at the crossroads of science, yachting and exploration. Discussions will be followed by panels presenting practical eco-solutions that can be implemented on board, including the SEA Index, the benchmark tool developed by YCM to measure and reduce the environmental footprint of superyachts.

. Highlight: The 6th YCM Explorer Awards by La Belle Classe Superyachts, with a jury chaired by Richard Wiese, President of The Explorers Club, rewarding exemplary projects that showcase alternative uses of yachts as platforms for exploration, research and innovation.

