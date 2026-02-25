State Farm, Travelers, And Progressive Homeowners Insurance Customers Have Opportunity To Join Schall Law Firm Investigation Into Insurers' Decision To Change Insurance Deductibles And Terms Without Homeowners' Knowledge

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) LOS ANGELES, Feb. 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Schall Law Firm, a national litigation firm, announces that it is investigating claims on behalf of homeowner policyholders of State Farm, Travelers, and Progressive (the“Insurers”) for breach of covenant of good faith and fair dealing and other potential claims.

The investigation focuses on whether the Insurers secretly increased homeowners' insurance deductibles and changed the way payouts are calculated for certain types of weather-related claims.

After homeowners selected and agreed to their insurance policies, in some instances, the Insurers created a separate deductible for damage from wind, tornadoes, and hail that far exceeded the general deductible in the plan they signed. In addition, the Insurers revised terms of the homeowner policies which were supposed to provide compensation for the current cost of repairing damage to the policyholders' home and belongings to a“cash value” policy, which pays out based on the much lower depreciated value of the home and belongings. It appears that the Insurers did not adequately inform policyholders of these changes and did not seek their consent.

If you have a homeowner policy issued by any of the Insurers, and you were surprised with a higher than expected deductible payment when submitting a claim for weather-related damage or your homeowners insurance switched to a“cash value” plan without your consent, click here to participate.

We also encourage you to contact Brian Schall of the Schall Law Firm, 2049 Century Park East, Suite 2460, Los Angeles, CA 90067, at 310-301-3335, to discuss your rights free of charge.

