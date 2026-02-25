Baba Emerges From Stealth With Over $6.5 Million In Seed Funding To Expand Medicare-Covered Patient Advocacy For Older Adults

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Public debut includes Medicare- and Medicare Advantage-covered advocacy model and forthcoming Johns Hopkins clinical study

NEW YORK, Feb. 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Baba, a Medicare- and Medicare Advantage-covered patient advocacy platform, today announced its public debut from stealth alongside more than $6.5 million in seed funding led by General Catalyst, with participation from Genius Ventures, Soma Capital, Ground Up Ventures, Triedge Investments and others. Baba supports older adults and caregivers across their entire healthcare journeys with dedicated, experienced human advocates who help improve care follow-through for patients, reduce administrative burden for providers, and support a more efficient healthcare system.

Baba's advocates, who are usually nurses or social workers, manage the operational breakdowns that most often derail care plans, including insurance challenges, scheduling issues, and care coordination, while working alongside providers rather than outside the system.

"Healthcare has become increasingly complex for older adults and caregivers, who are often left to navigate insurance rules, scheduling, paperwork, and provider coordination on their own," said Connor Sweeney, founder and CEO of Baba. "In life's most important healthcare moments, a family shouldn't be learning how to navigate the American healthcare system on the fly. We built Baba to expand access to professional care coordination that was previously only accessible to the top 1%, and we're excited to build a proactive, rather than reactive, frontline to each healthcare journey."

In addition to human advocacy, Baba offers a phone- and text-based AI companion that provides daily engagement, reminders, and early signals when barriers to care arise-allowing advocates to intervene quickly and manage follow-through.

"Care coordination is one of the most underappreciated drivers of healthcare outcomes," said Jon Gruber, professor of economics at MIT and advisor to Baba.“But it often ends too soon and is too disconnected. By building a model that combines human advocacy for the most severe cases with AI support as patient acuity improves, Baba is addressing a real system gap in a way that's scalable and reflects how older adults actually experience healthcare."

To date, Baba has supported more than 6,000 families. The company partners with nursing homes, home care agencies, and home health organizations nationwide to connect patients with Baba's dedicated advocates during care transitions. Baba is enrolling in an IRB-approved clinical study with Johns Hopkins to independently evaluate the impact of its advocacy model on health and claims outcomes.

Baba is a Medicare- and Medicare Advantage-covered patient advocacy platform that supports older adults and caregivers across their entire healthcare journeys. By embedding dedicated human advocates into care delivery, Baba helps reduce operational friction, improve follow-through, and ensure patients are never left to navigate healthcare alone.

The capital will support the continued expansion of Baba's Medicare-covered advocacy services, deepen partnerships with providers and health systems, and advance its long-term mission to make healthcare simpler, safer, and more manageable by embedding advocacy throughout the care journey. For more information, visit