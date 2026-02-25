Brain & Behavior Research Foundation Shares Seven Simple Steps To Support Your Mental Health

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) New York, Feb. 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mental health is a vital part of overall health, and small daily habits can make a meaningful difference.

Mental health influences how people think, feel, and act. It shapes how individuals manage stress, relate to others, and make decisions. According to Dr. Borenstein, small, intentional habits practiced consistently can significantly improve emotional and psychological well-being.

“Taking care of your mental health is just as important as caring for your physical health,” says Dr. Borenstein.“Simple daily actions - such as staying connected, setting healthy boundaries, getting enough rest, and seeking professional help when needed - can have a profound impact on overall well-being. Mental health care is health care.”

BBRF highlights seven steps individuals can take to support their mental health:

1. Start with Awareness

Regularly check in with yourself. Recognizing feelings of stress, irritability, exhaustion, or disconnection early can help prevent them from escalating. Journaling and quiet reflection can build emotional awareness.

2. Protect Your Energy

Set healthy boundaries. Limit draining interactions, reduce time on social media if it increases anxiety, and learn to say no when needed. Boundaries are protective, not selfish.

3. Get Moving

Physical activity supports emotional well-being. Even 10–15 minutes of walking, stretching, or gentle exercise can lower stress, improve sleep, and boost mood.

4. Stay Connected

Strong social connections help buffer stress. Reach out to friends, family members, or community groups. Honest conversations foster resilience and support.

5. Seek Support When Needed

If feelings of sadness, anxiety, or overwhelm persist, professional help can be life-changing. Seeking care is a sign of strength.

6. Practice Self-Compassion

Replace harsh self-criticism with understanding. Progress - not perfection - is the goal.

7. Create Daily Anchors

Consistent routines, such as morning gratitude practices, regular sleep schedules, and digital breaks, can help provide stability.

Dr. Borenstein emphasizes that caring for mental health is an ongoing commitment, not a one-time fix. By taking small steps each day, individuals can build resilience and create a stronger foundation for overall well-being.

About Brain & Behavior Research Foundation

The Brain & Behavior Research Foundation (BBRF) awards research grants to develop improved treatments, cures, and methods of prevention for mental illness. These illnesses include addiction, ADHD, anxiety, autism, bipolar disorder, borderline personality disorder, depression, eating disorders, OCD, PTSD, and schizophrenia, as well as research on suicide prevention. Since 1987, the Foundation has awarded more than $475 million to fund more than 5,700 leading scientists around the world. 100% of every dollar donated for research is invested in research. BBRF operating expenses are covered by separate foundation grants. BBRF is the producer of the Emmy® nominated public television series Healthy Minds with Dr. Jeffrey Borenstein, which aims to remove the stigma of mental illness and demonstrate that with help, there is hope.

