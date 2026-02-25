TRREB JOINT STATEMENT: Ontario's Housing Sector Calls On The Federal And Ontario Governments To Act Now With Targeted Action On Housing

The underlying housing shortage has not abated. Ontario continues to face a severe lack of housing options that would allow seniors to downsize, families to move up, and younger households to enter stable ownership. These dual challenges of weak demand alongside persistent structural undersupply of family-friendly homes require coordinated, disciplined, and fiscally responsible action by both the federal and provincial governments.

As governments prepare fiscal and policy decisions, a coalition of REALTORS®, builders, trade associations, not-for-profit organizations, and rental providers from Ontario's housing sector continues to speak with one voice, urging a renewed focus on restoring confidence and unlocking demand. The coalition is proposing a renewed push for targeted action by the Government of Canada and the Ontario Government on the following:

Federal Policy Recommendations

Ontario Policy Recommendations

We must act now through bold measures; the time for incremental steps is behind us. The housing sector stands ready to partner with both orders of government to translate the recommendations found in our joint letter into real homes, real jobs, and lasting affordability for Canadians.

