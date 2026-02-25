Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
TRREB JOINT STATEMENT: Ontario's Housing Sector Calls On The Federal And Ontario Governments To Act Now With Targeted Action On Housing


2026-02-25 10:01:20
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) TORONTO, Feb. 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ontario and Canada remain in the grip of a housing crisis that is increasingly defined not only by insufficient supply of the housing that is needed, but also by a decline in confidence across the housing ecosystem. While governments and industry have made meaningful progress on planning reform, funding programs, and streamlining approvals, housing delivery is still constrained by stalled demand, frozen capital, and regulatory uncertainty. As a result, tens of thousands of approved housing units across Ontario and Canada remain unbuilt, putting future supply at risk.

The underlying housing shortage has not abated. Ontario continues to face a severe lack of housing options that would allow seniors to downsize, families to move up, and younger households to enter stable ownership. These dual challenges of weak demand alongside persistent structural undersupply of family-friendly homes require coordinated, disciplined, and fiscally responsible action by both the federal and provincial governments.

As governments prepare fiscal and policy decisions, a coalition of REALTORS®, builders, trade associations, not-for-profit organizations, and rental providers from Ontario's housing sector continues to speak with one voice, urging a renewed focus on restoring confidence and unlocking demand. The coalition is proposing a renewed push for targeted action by the Government of Canada and the Ontario Government on the following:

Federal Policy Recommendations

  • Expand the GST sales tax rebate on new homes to all buyers.
  • Modernize federal financing tools to support rental and missing middle ownership housing.
  • Restore practicality to mortgage qualification rules.
  • Amend the prohibition on foreign home buyers, with clear and enforceable guardrails.

    Ontario Policy Recommendations

  • Reform development charges and improve cost transparency.
  • Expand the HST sales tax rebate on new homes to all buyers.
  • End exclusionary zoning in large municipalities.
  • Remove municipal barriers to housing delivery.

    We must act now through bold measures; the time for incremental steps is behind us. The housing sector stands ready to partner with both orders of government to translate the recommendations found in our joint letter into real homes, real jobs, and lasting affordability for Canadians.

    Link to joint coalition letter.

    Signed:

    • John DiMichele
    CEO
    Toronto Regional RealEstate Board    		 Tony Irwin
    President and CEO
    Federation of Rental-housing
    Providers of Ontario/Rental Housing Canada    		 Richard Lyall
    President
    Residential Construction Council
    of Ontario
    Cathy Polan
    Interim CEO
    Ontario Real Estate
    Association    		 George Carras
    CEO
    R-LABS Canada    		 Jude Tersigni
    VP, Planning and Development
    Menkes Developments
    Zachary Day
    Interim CEO
    Habitat for Humanity GTA    		 Daryl Chong
    President and CEO
    Greater Toronto ApartmentAssociation    		 Nadia Todorova
    Executive Director
    Residential Civil Construction
    Alliance of Ontario
    Nhung Nguyen
    CEOHorizon Legacy    		 Marlon Bray
    Executive VP
    Clark Construction Management    		 Jason Ottey
    Director of Government Relations
    LiUNA Local 183
    Jonathan Nusbaum
    CEO
    Terra Modular    		 Geoff Cape
    CEO
    Assembly Corp.    		 Frank Cairo
    Co-Founder and CEO
    Caivan Communities
    Justin Van Dette
    Senior Director of
    Government Relations
    Tridel    		 Daniel Ger
    CEO
    Options for Homes

    About the Coalition

    The purpose of the Housing Advancement Coalition - a collective of leading local, provincial and federal builders, innovators, REALTORS, business groups, trade and labour associations, not-for-profit organizations and rental providers operating across residential and commercial markets – is committed to advancing housing development in the Greater Golden Horseshoe effectively, efficiently, economically and expediently. With housing momentum stalled, we are coming together as a unified voice, aligning our efforts and working together to break down the barriers that impede success in housing development.

