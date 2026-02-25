TRREB JOINT STATEMENT: Ontario's Housing Sector Calls On The Federal And Ontario Governments To Act Now With Targeted Action On Housing
| John DiMichele
CEO
Toronto Regional RealEstate Board
| Tony Irwin
President and CEO
Federation of Rental-housing
Providers of Ontario/Rental Housing Canada
| Richard Lyall
President
Residential Construction Council
of Ontario
| Cathy Polan
Interim CEO
Ontario Real Estate
Association
| George Carras
CEO
R-LABS Canada
| Jude Tersigni
VP, Planning and Development
Menkes Developments
| Zachary Day
Interim CEO
Habitat for Humanity GTA
| Daryl Chong
President and CEO
Greater Toronto ApartmentAssociation
| Nadia Todorova
Executive Director
Residential Civil Construction
Alliance of Ontario
| Nhung Nguyen
CEOHorizon Legacy
| Marlon Bray
Executive VP
Clark Construction Management
| Jason Ottey
Director of Government Relations
LiUNA Local 183
| Jonathan Nusbaum
CEO
Terra Modular
| Geoff Cape
CEO
Assembly Corp.
| Frank Cairo
Co-Founder and CEO
Caivan Communities
| Justin Van Dette
Senior Director of
Government Relations
Tridel
| Daniel Ger
CEO
Options for Homes
About the Coalition
The purpose of the Housing Advancement Coalition - a collective of leading local, provincial and federal builders, innovators, REALTORS, business groups, trade and labour associations, not-for-profit organizations and rental providers operating across residential and commercial markets – is committed to advancing housing development in the Greater Golden Horseshoe effectively, efficiently, economically and expediently. With housing momentum stalled, we are coming together as a unified voice, aligning our efforts and working together to break down the barriers that impede success in housing development.
For more information or media inquiries, please contact:
TRREB: ...
FRPO and RHC: Tony Irwin, President and CEO, ...
RESCON: Grant Cameron, Senior Director of Public Affairs, ...
Habitat for Humanity GTA: Johnny Keogh, Director Communications, ...
GTAA: Daryl Chong, President & CEO, ...
OREA: Jean-Adrien Delicano, Senior Manager, Media Relations, ...
R-LABS: Stacy Piluk, Executive Assistant, ...
Assembly Corp.: Cammie Mulligan, Marketing Coordinator, ...
Caivan Communities: Frank Cairo, Co-Founder and CEO, ...
Terra Modular: Jonathan Nusbaum, CEO, ...
Menkes Developments: Mimi Ng, ...
Horizon Legacy: Claire Belerique, Marketing Manager, ...
Clark Construction Management: Marlon Bray, Executive VP, ...
Options for Homes: Sandra Hernandez, Senior Director, Sales & Marketing, ...
Tridel: Justin Van Dette, Senior Director of Govt Relations, ...
LiUNA Local 183: Jason Ottey, Director of Government Relations, ...
RCCAO: Nadia Todorova, Executive Director, ...
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment