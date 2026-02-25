Johns Hopkins Health Plans Seeks Sponsors For Fifth Annual Healthy Drives Golf Tournament

HANOVER, Md., Feb. 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Swing into action and support your greater Maryland community. Johns Hopkins Health Plans invites local businesses and community partners to sponsor the fifth annual Healthy Drives Golf Tournament, with proceeds benefiting United Way of Central Maryland (UWCM).

Last year's tournament brought together nearly 100 golfers and raised more than $60,000 for UWCM's programs. This year's event is an all-abilities scramble format to be held on Friday, June 12, 2026, at The Timbers at Troy Golf Course in Elkridge.

"Healthy people need healthy communities," said Ryan O'Donnell, Chief Operating Officer at Johns Hopkins Health Plans. "We can provide great health care, but if someone doesn't have stable housing or can't afford groceries, they can't truly be well. The United Way builds those stronger communities that make health possible for everyone. We are looking for sponsors who share that vision to help us make this tournament a success."

Sponsorship levels range from $325 tee box sponsors to $15,000 platinum sponsors. Premium packages include benefits such as multiple golf foursomes, prominent logo placement on signage and promotional materials, speaking opportunities and on-site displays. Specialized sponsorships include the 19th hole cookout, beverage cart, breakfast, and on-course contests such as longest drive, closest to the pin, and hole in one.

About Johns Hopkins Health Plans

Contact: Kris Moody Strategic Communications Manager Johns Hopkins Health Plans Email: ... Phone: 410-762-5261

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at