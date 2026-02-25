$56.64 Bn Biomethane Market By Feedstock, Production Process, End-Use, Region - Global Forecast To 2030: Market To Grow At A CAGR Of 28%
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|260
|Forecast Period
|2025 - 2030
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025
|$16.5 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
|$56.64 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|28.0%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Market Dynamics
Drivers
- Turning Organic Waste into Low-Cost Renewable Gas Increasing Biomethane Output Through Advanced Processing Technologies Government Support Through Binding Policy, Incentives, and Market Integration
Restraints
- Limited Sustainable Feedstock Availability Competition from Alternative Low-Carbon and Renewable Gases
Opportunities
- Rapid Scale-Up Via Grid Injection & National Targets Growth in Heavy-Duty Transport & Cng/Lng/Lbg Market (Road, Shipping, Buses)
Challenges
- High Capex/Uncertain Project Economics Gas Network and Injection Constraints
Interconnected Markets and Cross-Sector Opportunities
Strategic Moves by Tier 1/2/3 Players
Case Study Analysis
- Biomethane Production at Steuben County Landfill (Waga Energy) Vanguard Renewables & Astrazeneca Rng Agreement Perdue Farms Biomethane from Wastewater (Greengas USA)
Technological Advancements, AI-Driven Impact, Patents, Innovations, and Future Applications
- Key Emerging Technologies Membrane Separation Technology Cryogenic Separation Technology Feedstock Pre-Treatment Technologies Complementary Technologies Process Monitoring & Control Systems Digestate Treatment Technologies Adjacent Technologies Biogas-To-Liquid Technologies Carbon Capture & Utilization/Storage (Ccus) Technology/Product Roadmap Short-Term (2025-2027) | Commercial Scale-Up and Market Consolidation Mid-Term (2028-2030) | System Integration & Cost Optimization Phase Long-Term (2030-2035+) | Net-Zero Alignment & Market Maturity Phase Patent Analysis Future Applications Impact of AI/Gen AI on Biomethane Market Top Use Cases and Market Potential Best Practices Followed by OEMs in Biomethane Market Case Studies of AI Implementation in Biomethane Market Interconnected Ecosystems and Impact on Market Players
Regulatory Landscape and Sustainability Initiatives
- Regional Regulations and Compliance Regulatory Bodies, Government Agencies, and Other Organizations Industry Standards Sustainability Initiatives Waste Valorization and Circular Feedstock Utilization Low-Emission Production, Upgrading Efficiency, and Lifecycle Optimization Impact of Regulatory Policies on Sustainability Initiatives
Companies Featured
- Shell Gasum Ltd Air Liquide Bp P.L.C. Verbio SE Totalenergies Opal Fuels Chevron Corporation E.On SE Engie Veolia Kinder Morgan Ameresco Clean Energy Fuels Goteborg Energi Envitec Biogas AG Raizen Vanguard Renewables Anaergia Waga Energy Weltec Bipower GmbH Etw Energietechnik GmbH Geneco Planet Biogas Group Eqtec PLC and Group
Biomethane Market
