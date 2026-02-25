ALTRUST And ALTRUE Partner To Rebuild Healthcare Tech From The Ground Up

Step into any clinic or hospital today and you'll see it. Providers toggling between five platforms. Administrators chasing reports across systems that don't sync. Patients wondering why they still have to fax anything in 2025.



It's not just a tech problem. It's a trust problem. And ALTRUST Services LLC and ALTRUE Inc. think it's long past time for a reset.



This new partnership between the Florida-based healthcare services firm and the Philippines-based engineering company is aimed at building something smarter-and frankly, something saner. Together, they're co-developing UltraVisit ® and Talk Harbor ®: two platforms designed not to impress investors, but to actually work for the people using them.



Not in five years. Not after a 12-month“optimization sprint.” Now. In the messy, real-world workflows that define healthcare every day.



Fixing the Fractures-Not Just Digitizing Them



Healthcare didn't become fragmented by accident. Over the years, well-meaning digital initiatives piled on top of outdated systems, leaving many care teams in worse shape than before.



UltraVisit® is being built as a counter-response to that trend.



It's not just another all-in-one dashboard that promises the moon and delivers another log-in. It's an intelligent operating layer that brings together the core components of care delivery-scheduling, remote monitoring, revenue cycle, documentation, communication-into one cohesive ecosystem. And it does this without forcing a reset on what clinics already rely on.



Instead of trying to replace EHRs, UltraVisit is built to play nice with them. Same with billing software, telehealth tools, even medical devices. It connects the dots without redrawing the map.



The platform is also built to handle population health, predictive analytics, and care coordination without overwhelming users with metrics that look great on a whiteboard but fall flat in the field.



“Look, no one needs another bloated system to navigate,” said Henry Wolfe, ALTRUST's President and CEO.“We've seen what happens when clinicians are forced to adapt to tools that weren't built for them. UltraVisit is different because it starts from the provider's point of view-not the developer's.”



Talk Harbor®: A Different Kind of Mental Health Platform



Alongside UltraVisit is a very different kind of build: Talk Harbor®, a platform crafted specifically for mental health professionals.



You'd think in 2025, behavioral health would have its own tech stack. But most therapists are still forced to make do with platforms designed for general medical care-think SOAP notes repurposed for therapy, or workflows built for labs, not lived experiences.



Talk Harbor throws that logic out.



From session management to client history, from flexible scheduling to secure communication, it's tailored to the rhythms and needs of therapists, counselors, and behavioral health providers. Built with input from licensed clinicians across the U.S., the platform handles the nuanced challenges of mental health-without over-automating or depersonalizing the work.



There's AI in the mix, sure. Intake forms, triage suggestions, scheduling helpers. But the line is clear: the platform supports, it doesn't steer. Clinicians stay fully in charge of clinical decision-making-just with fewer admin headaches on the way there.



Whether you're a solo practitioner or running a statewide network, Talk Harbor scales without losing that personal feel that's so central to behavioral care.



Built for People, Not Products



Here's where things get interesting.



ALTRUST and ALTRUE aren't simply slapping logos on a joint release. This is a true build-from-zero partnership-with shared ownership of outcomes, not just deliverables.



ALTRUST is steering clinical logic, regulatory alignment, and go-to-market strategy across U.S. care settings. They're the boots-on-the-ground experts making sure what gets built actually reflects the operational pain points providers deal with every day.



ALTRUE is the builder. A deeply technical team of engineers, system architects, and cloud platform specialists who don't just code features-they build infrastructures that can hold up under regulatory pressure, scale gracefully, and integrate without drama.



And unlike most vendors in the space, ALTRUE has no interest in competing for healthcare clients. They operate exclusively as a white-label engineering partner-meaning they're focused purely on getting the tech right for their partners, not carving out their own slice of the market.



“We've always believed the best software starts with sitting down and listening-really listening-to the people using it,” said one of ALTRUE's senior engineers.“This isn't about throwing AI into healthcare and calling it innovation. It's about helping people do their jobs better and feel less burned out doing them.”



Pilots, Partnerships, and What Comes Next



Development is moving fast. The two teams have been prototyping and refining since early Q2, with live pilots planned for Q4 2025. From there, rollouts will happen in waves, tailored to different types of organizations-primary care groups, specialty practices, rural networks, behavioral health centers, and more.



What won't happen? A cookie-cutter national launch. Each deployment is scoped and customized to fit the workflows, staffing realities, and compliance needs of the organization adopting it.



For early adopters and partners, that means a rare opportunity: shaping the future of these platforms during their most flexible phase.



Executives from both companies are currently holding private briefings and opening conversations with potential collaborators-from clinical networks to infrastructure providers to policy groups interested in shaping the interoperability layer.



A Few More Words About the People Behind It



If you're in healthcare, you've probably heard of ALTRUST. They're not just another tech shop-they're the folks behind some of the more pragmatic digital overhauls in U.S. care systems over the last few years. Whether it's helping hospitals recover from compliance disasters or designing operational models that don't implode under regulation, they've earned a reputation for not just showing up-but sticking around to finish the job.



ALTRUE Inc., on the other hand, tends to fly under the radar. They're not out chasing headlines or launching splashy apps. But behind some of the more stable, scalable platforms in healthcare and finance? You'll usually find their fingerprints.



Their shared philosophy? Build tech that lasts. Work with people who give a damn.



What This Means for the Rest of the Industry



There's no shortage of digital health tools right now. That's part of the problem. Too many platforms were built in silos, solving isolated issues while ignoring the broader operational context of healthcare delivery.



ALTRUST and ALTRUE's approach cuts against that grain. They're building with integration, adaptability, and human use at the center-not as an afterthought.



If you're a provider, an operator, or a policymaker who's been burned by overpromises in health tech, this is the moment to pay attention.



Because maybe, just maybe, this time the software won't get in the way.



FREQUENTLY ASKED QUESTIONS



Q1: What is the partnership between ALTRUST Services and ALTRUE Inc about?



A: ALTRUST Services and ALTRUE Inc have entered into a strategic partnership to co-develop two specialized healthcare technology platforms: UltraVisit and Talk Harbor. UltraVisit centralizes clinical data and operational tasks into a single interface for providers, while Talk Harbor offers a dedicated framework for mental health professionals to manage patient interactions and care plans.



Q2: Who is ALTRUST Services and what do they provide?



A: ALTRUST Services is a healthcare outsourcing company based in Clearwater, Florida, that provides medical virtual assistants, billing, and accounting services to clinics and hospitals. The company specializes in connecting healthcare providers with trained, supervised, office-based staff to manage administrative workflows, financial compliance, and data-driven digital marketing.



Q3: What services and products does ALTRUST Services offer?



A: ALTRUST Services offers a comprehensive suite of solutions including supervised medical virtual staffing (receptionists, coders, and transcriptionists), medical accounting, and patient communication management. Their technology portfolio includes the UltraVisit platform for clinical operations and Talk Harbor for mental health management, complemented by digital marketing services across major social media platforms.



Q4: How does ALTRUST Services improve healthcare practice efficiency?



A: ALTRUST Services improves efficiency by providing office-based virtual assistants who handle data entry, human resources, and billing, which reduces on-site overhead and allows medical staff to focus on patient care. Their integrated software solutions, UltraVisit and Talk Harbor, further streamline operations by centralizing patient records and therapy-specific documentation into unified interfaces.



Q5: How can I learn more or get started with ALTRUST Services?



A: Healthcare providers can get started by visiting the ALTRUST Services website to request a free consultation and project cost estimation. This initial process helps practices identify specific staffing and technology needs to determine potential cost savings and operational improvements before beginning a formal service agreement.



CONTACT: ALTRUST Services 3000 Gulf to Bay Blvd Suite: 313 Clearwater Florida 33765 United States (813) 592-3807

