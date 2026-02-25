Vacant Govt Posts Will Be Filled In Phases, Says K'taka CM Siddaramaiah

MENAFN - IANS) Udupi (Karnataka), Feb 25 (IANS) Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said on Wednesday that vacant posts in various government departments will be filled in a phased manner.

Speaking to reporters in Karkala, he said the government is committed to providing employment opportunities and added that the recruitment process, which had been delayed due to internal reservation issues, will now be initiated.

Responding to a question about increasing incidents of elephant attacks in the Chikkamagaluru region, the Chief Minister said the rising population of elephants, leopards, and tigers has led to increased human-wildlife conflict. He added that steps have been taken to construct barricades on a large scale along forest borders to prevent wild animals from entering human habitations.

Reacting to the Shivamogga student murder case and concerns over ganja consumption among minors, Siddaramaiah said the government is making efforts to completely curb the use of ganja and other narcotic substances.

Responding to a question about the incident involving students at Azim Premji University, he said strict action will be taken against any organisation acting against the law.

On Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar's statement regarding guarantee schemes, Siddaramaiah said that although Rs 52,000 crore is being spent annually on guarantee schemes, development works are continuing. He added that so far, Rs 1.20 lakh crore has been spent on guarantee schemes.

Responding to a question on granting approval for the Agumbe tunnel project, he said discussions will be held with environmentalists and appropriate steps will be taken regarding permission.

On the Parashurama Theme Park project in Karkala, he said the project will be completed soon.

Speaking about alleged irregularities in the Brahmavar sugar factory, Siddaramaiah said an investigation will be conducted into the scrap sale issue.

Responding to a question about MLAs aspiring to become ministers, he said there is nothing wrong in MLAs aspiring for ministerial posts. However, he added that a decision has been taken not to grant ministerial positions to first-time MLAs.

Speaking after inaugurating the Kisan Sabha hall and attending the 35th anniversary celebrations of the Trust's Mahatma Gandhi High School, Siddaramaiah said:“Education based on rational and scientific thinking is the need of the hour, and its fundamental objective should be to respond to the problems of society.”

Recalling his childhood memories, he said he was the first graduate in his family and, like former Union Minister Veerappa Moily, had experienced hardship. He said Moily had consistently stood for the poor and underprivileged sections of society and had provided free legal services to the poor while practising as a lawyer.

The Chief Minister wished Moily a long life and expressed hope that he would continue serving society.

Siddaramaiah said it was commendable that Moily had started the Kisan Sabha in Karkala and later established a high school to provide education to underprivileged and academically disadvantaged children. He noted that the school had completed 35 years and expressed hope that it would continue to grow and promote rational and scientific thinking among students.

He said the purpose of education should be to respond to societal problems. He added that although the state's literacy rate had increased from 12–15 per cent to 75 per cent, there remains a need to strengthen scientific and rational thinking in education.