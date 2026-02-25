Gujarat Minister Criticises Congress Protest At AI Summit, Details Budget Initiatives​

MENAFN - IANS) Gandhinagar/New Delhi, Feb 25 (IANS) Energy and Panchayat Minister Rushikesh Patel has described the protest by Congress workers at the international-level AI Summit as“shameful for the country,” while addressing the Gujarat Legislative Assembly on the first day of the general discussion on the 2026-27 state budget.​

Patel said internal matters should not be presented on foreign platforms. ​

“Just as internal family disputes are not shown to guests, the country's internal issues should not be displayed abroad. Such demonstrations in the presence of international guests appear to be a premeditated attempt to tarnish India's dignity,” he added.​

He further stated that Congress appeared to be opposing India's interests abroad, undermining the nation's reputation.​

The minister also highlighted Gujarat's achievements and future plans in technology, innovation, infrastructure, and youth development.​

“Every section of society, including youth, women, children and the elderly, is contributing to the goal of Developed India-2047,” Patel said.​

To build a skilled and future-ready workforce, the budget has allocated Rs 226 crore for the 'Namo Gujarat Skill and Employment Mission,' which will provide industry-aligned training to young people.​

Under the PM-POSHAN scheme, modern centralised kitchens are being constructed in 74 talukas, with a total allocation of Rs 552 crore.​

Patel said restructuring technical education seats has led to a rise in admissions. ​

“In degree engineering, seat occupancy increased from 50.54 per cent in 2022 to 91.18 per cent in 2025, while in diploma engineering it rose from 69.28 per cent to 87.60 per cent. Approximately 2,500 new seats will be added next year to ensure affordable engineering education for students," he said.​

Highlighting Gujarat's position in innovation, Patel said the state has ranked first nationally in the startup sector for the past five years.​

The budget allocates over Rs 850 crore for AI and digital governance initiatives, including a Data Fusion Centre and a Centre of Excellence.​

Youth-led innovation will be supported through i-Hub Ahmedabad and four regional centres, with Rs 80 crore set aside for various activities under the 'Mind to Market' initiative.​

A research park based on the IIT model is being established in Ahmedabad to promote research, industrial entrepreneurship, and innovation.​

Hostel facilities for 1,000 students will be provided at L.D. Engineering and Vishwakarma Engineering College, Chandkheda.​

Additionally, Rs 60 crore has been allocated for medical equipment to provide closed-system ICU services in six government civil hospitals, ensuring dedicated doctors and multi-specialist care.​

Patel also outlined major infrastructure and sports initiatives. ​

“Hosting the Commonwealth Games will give new momentum to Gujarat's development as India's sports capital,” he said.​

The Sujalam Sufalam pipeline project, with a total allocation of Rs 3,043 crore, will deliver Narmada river water to the dry regions of North Gujarat, Saurashtra, and Kutch.​

A lift irrigation project in Valsad district will benefit 16,235 hectares across 35 villages, with Rs 85 crore allocated.​

In science and technology, the Micron semiconductor plant in Sanand is expected to make Gujarat a global hub, supported by Rs 1,100 crore under the semiconductor policy and Rs 150 crore under the electronics policy.​

The Ambaji copper project, Gujarat's first underground copper-lead-zinc mine, will reduce import dependence, with Rs 613 crore allocated.​

A 10 km elevated cable network pilot project has been completed in the BIARBET border post area in Kutch, and Rs 100 crore has been provided to convert sensitive border overhead lines into advanced elevated cable networks to enhance national security.​