JMU To Launch VA250 Commemoration With March 2 Kickoff Event
What: A special screening of Ken Burns' new documentary“The American Revolution” followed by a panel discussion.
When: Monday, March 2 at 6 p.m.
Who: David Kirkpatrick, JMU vice president and chief of staff and Kara Dillard, executive director, James Madison Center for Civic Engagement
Where: Wilson Hall auditorium
Following the documentary, attendees can take part in a thought-provoking conversation with JMU historian Rebecca Brannon, JMU political scientist Howard Lubert, and Patrick Campbell, director of the Center for the Constitution at James Madison's Montpelier, on the evolving meaning of democracy, freedom, and revolution-from 1776 to now.
Jayme Swain, CEO of Virginia Public Media, will lead a conversation with a special opening from Carly Fiorina, JMU Board of Visitors member and VA250 National Honorary Chair.
This event is free and open to the public.
To confirm attendance or arrange interviews, please contact Chad Saylor
