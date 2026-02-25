Laminate Flooring Market Outlook: $2.5 Billion By 2031 As Renovation & Replacement Captures 57.68% Share In 2025, Reports Mordor Intelligence
|Study Period
|2020-2031
|Market Size in 2026
|USD 1.79 Billion
|Market Size Forecast 2031
|USD 2.51 Billion
|Industry Expansion
|Growing at a CAGR of 6.98% during 2026-2031
|Fastest Growing Market for 2026-2031
|Middle East and Africa is projected to record the fastest growth rate
|Segments Covered
|By Product Type, By Application, By Construction, and By Geography
|Regions Covered
|North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, the Middle East, and Africa
|Customization Scope
|Choose tailored purchase options designed to align precisely with your research requirements.
Laminate Flooring Companies: Covers a global overview, detailed market insights, key segments, available financial data, strategic intelligence, market rankings and share analysis, product and service offerings, and recent industry developments.
- Mohawk Industries
- Tarkett S.A.
- Shaw Industries Group Inc.
- Kronospan Holdings Ltd.
- Swiss Krono Group
- Armstrong Flooring, Inc.
- Mannington Mills, Inc.
- BerryAlloc NV
- Egger Group
- Classen Group
- Kaindl Flooring GmbH
- Faus Group
- Pergo (Unilin)
- Alsafloor
- Beaulieu International Group
- Nature Home Holding Co.
- Der International
- Formica Group Quick-Step Flooring Milliken & Company
Ceramic Tiles Market: The Ceramic Tiles Market is categorized by product type, such as porcelain and glazed ceramic tiles, by application, including floors and walls, by end-users covering residential, commercial, and industrial sectors, by construction type - new builds or renovation/replacement projects, by distribution channels, including independent retailers and large home centers, and by geographic regions. Market projections are reported in USD value.Wood Flooring Market Size Hardwood Flooring Market Analysis
