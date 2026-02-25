Laminate Flooring Market Outlook: $2.5 Billion By 2031 As Renovation & Replacement Captures 57.68% Share In 2025, Reports Mordor Intelligence

Hyderabad, India, Feb. 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Mordor Intelligence's report, the laminate flooring market size

Laminate Flooring Market Share by Region

The Middle East & Africa region is emerging as the fastest-growing landscape within the laminate flooring market share framework, driven by large-scale infrastructure and real estate developments across Saudi Arabia, Egypt, and GCC economies. Developers value laminate for its installation speed and predictable costs, though reliance on imports and currency fluctuations continue to shape pricing strategies. Meanwhile, North America is experiencing stable expansion, fueled by home renovation activity and office space conversions, with domestic capacity investments reflecting a broader reshoring trend in flooring manufacturing.

Asia-Pacific remains the largest contributor to global revenue, supported by sustained residential development in China and India. Urban redevelopment initiatives across Chinese cities are creating steady demand for affordable interior materials, while government-backed housing programs in India continue to favor laminate solutions that balance cost with wood-like aesthetics. Across Southeast Asia, expanding middle-class consumption and organized retail growth are strengthening brand visibility and product penetration. At the same time, varied environmental and emission standards across countries are encouraging manufacturers to localize testing and compliance capabilities within the region.

Laminate Flooring Market Growth Drivers

Advances in Water-Resistant Laminate Flooring : Modern laminate flooring has significantly improved its water resistance, due to advanced core treatments and protective edge coatings, making it suitable for areas like kitchens, bathrooms, and entryways. Innovative product lines now combine durability with eco-friendly materials, narrowing the performance gap with alternative surfaces such as luxury vinyl. Enhanced features like scratch resistance, antimicrobial finishes, and bundled installation accessories not only improve functionality but also increase consumer appeal and support premium pricing, helping high-end laminate stand out in a competitive market.

Growth Driven by Post-Pandemic Home Renovations: Following the global lockdowns, homeowners increasingly focused on upgrading their living spaces, fueling a strong surge in flooring replacements. Laminate flooring gained traction by offering a balance of affordability, realistic wood-like visuals, and ease of installation, making it a preferred choice for renovation projects. Mature markets, where aging housing stock requires more frequent updates, saw particularly strong demand, while remote work trends further boosted interest in durable surfaces for home offices. Simplified click-lock systems and DIY-friendly designs have made weekend installations feasible without professional help, reflecting key laminate flooring market trends and reinforcing its appeal in ongoing renovation activity.

Major Segments Highlighted in the Laminate Flooring Market Report

By Product Type

High-Density Fiberboard (HDF) Laminated Flooring

Medium-Density Fiberboard (MDF) Laminated Flooring

By Application

Residential

Commercial

By Construction

New Construction



Renovation / Replacement

By Geography

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Peru

Chile

Rest of South America

Europe

United Kingdom

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

BENELUX (Belgium, Netherlands, Luxembourg)

NORDICS (Denmark, Finland, Iceland, Norway, Sweden)



Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

South-East Asia (Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Vietnam, Philippines)

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Middle East & Africa

United Arab Emirates

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Nigeria

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Overview – Laminate Flooring Industry