Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Laminate Flooring Market Outlook: $2.5 Billion By 2031 As Renovation & Replacement Captures 57.68% Share In 2025, Reports Mordor Intelligence


2026-02-25 09:31:13
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Global laminate flooring market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.98% during 2026–2031, as breakthrough innovations in water-resistant laminate technologies help enhance performance, durability, and suitability across residential, commercial, and specialized construction applications.

Hyderabad, India, Feb. 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Mordor Intelligence's report, the laminate flooring market size

Laminate Flooring Market Share by Region

The Middle East & Africa region is emerging as the fastest-growing landscape within the laminate flooring market share framework, driven by large-scale infrastructure and real estate developments across Saudi Arabia, Egypt, and GCC economies. Developers value laminate for its installation speed and predictable costs, though reliance on imports and currency fluctuations continue to shape pricing strategies. Meanwhile, North America is experiencing stable expansion, fueled by home renovation activity and office space conversions, with domestic capacity investments reflecting a broader reshoring trend in flooring manufacturing.

Asia-Pacific remains the largest contributor to global revenue, supported by sustained residential development in China and India. Urban redevelopment initiatives across Chinese cities are creating steady demand for affordable interior materials, while government-backed housing programs in India continue to favor laminate solutions that balance cost with wood-like aesthetics. Across Southeast Asia, expanding middle-class consumption and organized retail growth are strengthening brand visibility and product penetration. At the same time, varied environmental and emission standards across countries are encouraging manufacturers to localize testing and compliance capabilities within the region.

Laminate Flooring Market Growth Drivers

Advances in Water-Resistant Laminate Flooring : Modern laminate flooring has significantly improved its water resistance, due to advanced core treatments and protective edge coatings, making it suitable for areas like kitchens, bathrooms, and entryways. Innovative product lines now combine durability with eco-friendly materials, narrowing the performance gap with alternative surfaces such as luxury vinyl. Enhanced features like scratch resistance, antimicrobial finishes, and bundled installation accessories not only improve functionality but also increase consumer appeal and support premium pricing, helping high-end laminate stand out in a competitive market.

Growth Driven by Post-Pandemic Home Renovations: Following the global lockdowns, homeowners increasingly focused on upgrading their living spaces, fueling a strong surge in flooring replacements. Laminate flooring gained traction by offering a balance of affordability, realistic wood-like visuals, and ease of installation, making it a preferred choice for renovation projects. Mature markets, where aging housing stock requires more frequent updates, saw particularly strong demand, while remote work trends further boosted interest in durable surfaces for home offices. Simplified click-lock systems and DIY-friendly designs have made weekend installations feasible without professional help, reflecting key laminate flooring market trends and reinforcing its appeal in ongoing renovation activity.

Major Segments Highlighted in the Laminate Flooring Market Report

By Product Type

  • High-Density Fiberboard (HDF) Laminated Flooring
  • Medium-Density Fiberboard (MDF) Laminated Flooring

By Application

  • Residential
  • Commercial

By Construction

  • New Construction
  • Renovation / Replacement

By Geography

North America

  • United States
  • Canada
  • Mexico

South America

  • Brazil
  • Argentina
  • Peru
  • Chile
  • Rest of South America

Europe

  • United Kingdom
  • Germany
  • France
  • Spain
  • Italy
  • BENELUX (Belgium, Netherlands, Luxembourg)
  • NORDICS (Denmark, Finland, Iceland, Norway, Sweden)
  • Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

  • China
  • India
  • Japan
  • South Korea
  • Australia
  • South-East Asia (Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Vietnam, Philippines)
  • Rest of Asia-Pacific

Middle East & Africa

  • United Arab Emirates
  • Saudi Arabia
  • South Africa
  • Nigeria
  • Rest of Middle East & Africa

Overview – Laminate Flooring Industry

Study Period 2020-2031
Market Size in 2026 USD 1.79 Billion
Market Size Forecast 2031 USD 2.51 Billion
Industry Expansion Growing at a CAGR of 6.98% during 2026-2031
Fastest Growing Market for 2026-2031 Middle East and Africa is projected to record the fastest growth rate
Segments Covered By Product Type, By Application, By Construction, and By Geography
Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, the Middle East, and Africa
Customization Scope Choose tailored purchase options designed to align precisely with your research requirements.


Laminate Flooring Companies: Covers a global overview, detailed market insights, key segments, available financial data, strategic intelligence, market rankings and share analysis, product and service offerings, and recent industry developments.

  • Mohawk Industries
  • Tarkett S.A.
  • Shaw Industries Group Inc.
  • Kronospan Holdings Ltd.
  • Swiss Krono Group
  • Armstrong Flooring, Inc.
  • Mannington Mills, Inc.
  • BerryAlloc NV
  • Egger Group
  • Classen Group
  • Kaindl Flooring GmbH
  • Faus Group
  • Pergo (Unilin)
  • Alsafloor
  • Beaulieu International Group
  • Nature Home Holding Co.
  • Der International
  • Formica Group
  • Quick-Step Flooring
  • Milliken & Company

Get in-depth industry insights on the laminate floor covering market research report: ?utm_source=globenewswire

Explore related reports from Mordor Intelligence

Ceramic Tiles Market: The Ceramic Tiles Market is categorized by product type, such as porcelain and glazed ceramic tiles, by application, including floors and walls, by end-users covering residential, commercial, and industrial sectors, by construction type - new builds or renovation/replacement projects, by distribution channels, including independent retailers and large home centers, and by geographic regions. Market projections are reported in USD value.

Wood Flooring Market Size

Hardwood Flooring Market Analysis

About Mordor Intelligence:

Mordor Intelligence is a trusted partner for businesses seeking comprehensive and actionable market intelligence. Our global reach, expert team, and tailored solutions empower organizations and individuals to make informed decisions, navigate complex markets, and achieve their strategic goals.

With a team of over 550 domain experts and on-ground specialists spanning 150+ countries, Mordor Intelligence possesses a unique understanding of the global business landscape. This expertise translates into comprehensive market analysis and research reports as well as syndicated and custom research offerings that cover a wide spectrum of industries, including aerospace & defence, agriculture, animal nutrition and wellness, automation, automotive, chemicals & materials, consumer goods & services, electronics, energy & power, financial services, food & beverages, healthcare, hospitality & tourism, information & communications technology, investment opportunities, and logistics.

CONTACT: For any inquiries, please contact:...

MENAFN25022026004107003653ID1110788612



GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story
Search