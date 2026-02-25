Artea Bank Group's Results For The Twelve Months Of 2025



Strategy. The Artea Bank Group is successfully executing its strategic transformation: in 2025 the bank was rebranded and is on track to roll out a new core banking platform this year.

Profit. In the year 2025 the Group earned €60.7 million of net profit.

Profit distribution. Management intends to propose distributing up to 70% of 2025 net profit to shareholders.

Total assets. Total assets increased by 23% year-on-year and exceeded €6 billion.

Deposit portfolio. The deposits portfolio increased by 17% year-on-year to EUR 3.96 billion.

Loan portfolio. The loan portfolio increased by 8% year-on-year and exceeded €3.71 billion. Fee and commission income. Net fee and commission income up by 6% year-on-year to over €30.9 million.

“In 2025 we maintained a sustainable growth pace. Although the Lithuanian economy began the year with strong momentum and slowed somewhat in the second half, consumer and business confidence rose overall, supported by higher consumption and investment.

This is reflected in our performance: as clients used banking, savings and investment products more actively, net fee and commission income continued to grow. The loan portfolio also expanded, particularly mortgages, supported by refinancing changes and favorable base interest rate trends.

Last year the bank rebranded as Artea – the new brand has successfully established itself in the market and, according to the latest data, is already recognized by more than 60% of consumers. This provides justified optimism that the strategic initiative has strengthened the bank's image and growth potential.

Our commitment to being closer to our customers will be reinforced by the introduction of a new banking platform this year, which will open up more possibilities for our clients.

While making significant investments in our strategic initiatives, we have maintained a clear focus on shareholder value creation, surpassing 20% once again last year. We also continue to strengthen shareholder returns through a balanced approach of share repurchases and dividend payments,” says Vytautas Sinius, CEO of Artea Bank.

The Artea Bank Group earned €60.7 million in unaudited net profit in 2025, 23% less than in 2024. Operating profit before impairment and income tax amounted to €78.1 million, down 27% compared to 2024 (€107.3 million).

Net fee and commission income increased by 6% year-on-year to over €30.9 million, while net interest income was down by 14% to €138.3 million.

Although in the final quarter of 2025 new lending volumes did not grow and the total loan portfolio remained stable, the portfolio increased by 8%, or €279 million over the full year. New lending agreements worth €1.6 billion were signed in 2025, up 4% from 2024 (€1.5 billion).

Quality of the loan portfolio remains strong: €0.7 million impairment loss provisions were formed in the last quarter of 2025 and total provisions for the year amounted to €4.6 million (€11.3 million in 2024). The Cost of Risk (CoR) ratio stood at 0.13% in 2025 (0.35% in 2024).

The deposit portfolio increased by 17% (€564 million) and exceeded €3.96 billion at the end of the year. Demand deposits grew by 30% (€474 million) to €2.07 billion, while term deposits increased by 5% (€88 million) to €1.88 billion.

Considering dividend policy, strong capital position and favorable operating environment, the Management Board of the Bank intends to propose to the Annual General Meeting a distribution of up to 70% of 2025 net profit: 50% as dividends and up to 20% for share buybacks to distribute excess capital and provide shares to employees as part of deferred variable remuneration.

The Group's cost/income ratio at the end of the year 2025 was 58.8% (47.1% in 2024) and return on equity was 10.4% (14.0% in 2024). Capital and liquidity positions remain strong. All regulatory requirements and prudential ratios are being met by a wide margin to ensure resilience to market volatility: Total Capital Ratio (TCR) stood at 21.2%1 and Liquidity Coverage Ratio (LCR) at 208%1.