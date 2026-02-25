Artea Bank Group's Results For The Twelve Months Of 2025
|Income Statement (€`m)
|2025 12M
|2024 12M
|% ∆
|Net Interest Income
|138.3
|160.2
|-14%
|Net Fee and Commission Income
|31.0
|29.1
|6%
|Other Income
|20.5
|13.7
|50%
|Total Revenue
|189.8
|203.0
|-6%
|Salaries and Related Expenses
|-55.1
|-49.5
|11%
|Other Operating Expenses
|-56.6
|-46.1
|23%
|Total Operating Expenses
|-111.7
|-95.6
|17%
|Operating Profit
|78.1
|107.3
|-27%
|Provisions
|-3.9
|-10.9
|-64%
|Income Tax Expense
|-13.6
|-17.7
|-23%
|Net Profit
|60.7
|78.8
|-23%
|Balance Sheet Metrics (€`m)
|2025.12.31
|2024.12.31
|% ∆
|Loan Portfolio
|3 714
|3 435
|8%
|Deposit Portfolio
|3 961
|3 397
|17%
|Equity
|603
|585
|3%
|Assets under Management2
|2 151
|1 977
|9%
|Assets under Custody
|2 046
|1 936
|6%
|Key indicators
|2025 12M
|2024 12M
|∆
|Net Interest Margin (NIM)
|2.6%
|3.7%
|-113bp
|Cost-to-Income Ratio (C/I)
|58.8%
|47.1%
|+1172bp
|Return on Equity (RoE)
|10.4%
|14.0%
|-359bp
|Cost of Risk (CoR)
|0.1%
|0.4%
|-23bp
|Total Capital Ratio (TCR)1
|21.2%
|22.8%
|-162bp
Overview of business segments
Corporate clients
The corporate loan portfolio grew by 6% (€108 million) to over €1.9 billion. New corporate financing volumes decreased by 6% to €0.9 billion in 2025 (€0.96 billion in 2024). Portfolio quality remained very strong, with a corporate loan CoR of 0.002%.
Growth was driven primarily by financing activities in renewable energy, transport, and retail sectors. The bank strengthened its position in priority sectors and increased its focus on larger companies with annual turnover of over €10 million.
Artea attracted 18% more new business clients in 2025 compared to 2024, while the total number of corporate clients increased by 2%. More than 30% of new business clients opened accounts online following enhanced remote onboarding.
Customer activity and loyalty remained a strategic focus: the share of most active clients reached 52%, and the Net Promoter Score (NPS) increased from 80 to 85. Increased activity positively impacted deposit portfolio, with non-financial corporate deposits growing by 37% to €1.1 billion.
The bank plans to expand its corporate lending in manufacturing, trade, renewable energy and transport sectors in 2026. A specialized credit product up to €200,000 for SMEs will be added to the offerings to enable faster and simpler financing without collateral.
Private clients
The retail loan portfolio increased by 12% in 2025, reflecting continued focus on retail banking. New mortgage agreements increased by 14% to € 242 million, while the mortgage portfolio grew by 14% (€126 million) to exceed €1 billion. Lower base interest rates and refinancing regulation changes encouraged customers to negotiate more favorable terms.
Asset Management and Life Insurance businesses were successfully integrated under the new Artea brand, including unified branding, customer service infrastructure, enhanced organisational structure and internal systems to deliver consistent customer experience and strengthen cross-sell opportunities.
A strategic partnership with Žalgiris Kaunas basketball team, one of Lithuania's most recognized sports brands, strengthened Artea image as a bank closer to everyone and introduced the brand to new customer segments.
Investing clients
In 2025, Artea Asset Management focused on process optimization. A cloud solution was implemented for fund valuation calculations, and the product offering was expanded with the new Global Equity Index Plus fund. Additionally, the Artea Emerging Markets Ex-Dictatorship Bond sub-fund became the first in Lithuania to offer a fund unit class paying quarterly coupons.
Assets under management in Pillar II pension funds grew by 11% to €1.3 billion, while third-pillar pension fund assets increased by 24%, reflecting stronger private investor activity in 2025. The third-pillar pension fund Artea Ambitious Active 16+ received the“Rising Star” award at the IPE European Pension Fund Awards.
Artea Bank maintained a leading position in Baltic capital markets, issuing public and private bonds worth of €240 million in 2025 while strengthening its market position, expanding the investor client base and increasing non-interest income.
1 preliminary data
2 includes assets managed by asset management and modernization funds
