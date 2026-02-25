403
How The Smartest Leaders Are Talking Less - And Winning More
(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- Leadership coach and author Joel Greig announces the release of LISTENING LOUDER: Why the Best Leaders Talk Less and Achieve More, a business parable challenging conventional management wisdom with a practical roadmap for developing high-performing teams.
After 25+ years leading teams from the Marine Corps to real estate development and property management, Greig discovered a counterintuitive truth: the managers who talk the most often achieve the least. LISTENING LOUDER transforms that insight into an actionable framework.
The book follows Jordan Vale, a manager whose team underperforms despite his efforts. Through mentorship with a retired executive, Jordan discovers ten principles that transform his leadership in three months-from having all the answers to empowering his team to find them.
Key Principles Include:
.The Listening Paradox – Leaders who talk less achieve more
.The 3-Second Pause – Where wisdom lives
.Ask, Don't Tell – Creating owners, not dependents
.Listen for Potential – Hearing who people could become
.The Trust Compound Effect – Results lag effort, then explode
Unlike traditional business books, LISTENING LOUDER combines engaging narrative with practical tools: a 30-day implementation guide, self-assessment frameworks, and quick-reference materials.
LISTENING LOUDER is available now in eBook, paperback, and hardcover on Amazon.
For review copies or interview requests, contact....
About Joel Greig
Joel Greig is a leadership coach, author, and speaker with 25+ years leading teams in real estate development and property management. His approach combines real-world business experience with transformational leadership principles. Based in Oceanside, California, Joel coaches leaders and speaks at organizations about leadership transformation.
Book Details
Title: LISTENING LOUDER: Why the Best Leaders Talk Less and Achieve More
Author: Joel Greig
Publication: February 2026
Format: eBook, Paperback, Hardcover
ISBN: 979-8-994855-1-5 (Paperback)
Pages: 353 | Price: $19.99
Amazon:
Website:
Media Contact: Joel Greig | Email:... | Phone: 619-630-0678
Website:
