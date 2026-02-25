403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Kuwait Non-Resident Amb. Presents His Credentials To Denmark King
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) STOCKHOLM, Feb 25 (KUNA) - Kuwait's Ambassador to the Kingdom of Sweden Mohammed Yaqoub Hayati, presented his credentials to the King of Denmark, Frederick X, as the non-resident Ambassador of Kuwait to the Kingdom of Denmark, during an official ceremony held at the Royal Palace in the Danish capital, Copenhagen.
Kuwait's Embassy said in a statement that during the meeting, Ambassador Hayati conveyed the greetings of His Highness the Amir Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, and His Highness the Crown Prince Sheikh Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah, to His Majesty the King of Denmark, and their wishes for continued progress and prosperity for the Kingdom of Denmark and its friendly people.
The statement said that Ambassador Hayati praised the distinguished relations between Kuwait and Denmark during the meeting, which this year marks the 62nd anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations, stressing the importance of strengthening joint cooperation in various fields and contributing to achieving the interests of the two countries and their friendly peoples.
On his part, the Danish King conveyed his greetings to His Highness the Amir Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, and His Highness the Crown Prince, Sheikh Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah, wishing the new ambassador success in carrying out his duties and developing bilateral relations between the two friendly countries. (end)
nsa
Kuwait's Embassy said in a statement that during the meeting, Ambassador Hayati conveyed the greetings of His Highness the Amir Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, and His Highness the Crown Prince Sheikh Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah, to His Majesty the King of Denmark, and their wishes for continued progress and prosperity for the Kingdom of Denmark and its friendly people.
The statement said that Ambassador Hayati praised the distinguished relations between Kuwait and Denmark during the meeting, which this year marks the 62nd anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations, stressing the importance of strengthening joint cooperation in various fields and contributing to achieving the interests of the two countries and their friendly peoples.
On his part, the Danish King conveyed his greetings to His Highness the Amir Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, and His Highness the Crown Prince, Sheikh Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah, wishing the new ambassador success in carrying out his duties and developing bilateral relations between the two friendly countries. (end)
nsa
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment