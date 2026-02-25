Wix To Participate In A Fireside Chat At The 2026 Cantor Global Technology & Industrial Growth Conference

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq)Wix Ltd. (NASDAQ: WIX), today announced that Wix management will participate in a fireside chat at the 2026 Cantor Global Technology & Industrial Growth Conference on Wednesday, March 11, 2026 at 4:10 pm ET.

Wix is a leading global platform for creating, managing, and growing a complete digital presence. Founded in 2006, Wix empowers millions of users, including self-creators, agencies, enterprises and more with industry-leading infrastructure, performance, and security. The platform combines advanced AI, flexible web design, domains, hosting, templates and robust business and commerce solutions to help users build stronger brands, connect with their audiences, and scale their businesses online. Wix is shaping the future of how digital experiences are built with its intuitive AI-powered website builder and no-code application creation through Base44, making sophisticated creation accessible.

