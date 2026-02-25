403
Pre-Orders Open February 24 For 'Saitama & Genos' Statue From One-Punch Man.
(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- Saitama and Genos from the anime "One-Punch Man" are introduced as a 1/4 scale statue in the Ultimate Premium Masterline to commemorate the series' 10th anniversary.
The piece depicts both characters using their signature attacks at the same moment-Saitama with his Maji Naguri (Serious Punch) and Genos with his Incineration Cannon. The base features broken rock, dust effects, and motion elements representing the impact and movement of the scene.
Saitama's design follows the anime style, with details such as varied costume textures and defined musculature. Genos includes sculpted hair, mechanical detailing, and surface finishes that emphasize his appearance. His left arm contains an LED unit that emits light from the shoulder, arm, and palm.
Interchangeable parts allow for multiple display options: two facial expressions for Saitama (standard and Maji face with dark eyes) and two arm configurations for Genos (deployed left arm and extended right arm).
The DX Bonus Version additionally includes Saitama's right arm holding a shopping bag.
Product Name:
Ultimate Premium Masterline One-Punch Man Saitama & Genos DX Bonus Version
Retail Price USD: $1799
Edition Size: 300
Arrival Date: October 2027
Scale: 1/4
H: 73cm W: 58cm D: 57cm
Weight: 19kg
Materials: Polystone and other materials
Specifications/Additional Items:
・Saitama
- Three (2) Swappable Heads (Maji Face, Standard Face, Maji Face Dark Pupils)
- One (1) Swappable Left Arm (Fist)
- One (1) Swappable Left Arm (Shopping Bag) [BONUS PART]
・Genos
- Two (2) Swappable Swappable Right Arms (bent, extended)
- Two (2) Swappable Swappable Left Arms (Standard, Deployed)
- LED Illumination (Arms)
・One-Punch-Themed Base
LED Power Supply Method: TBD
* Please prepare batteries, USB cables, or other necessary items depending on the final power supply method.
Copyright:
©ONE, Yusuke Murata/SHUEISHA, Hero Association HQ
For more details, visit our online store.
Legal Disclaimer:
