Kuwait FM Receives Phone Call From Ethiopian Counterpart
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Feb 25 (KUNA) -- Kuwaiti Foreign Minister Sheikh Jarrah Jaber Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah received a phone call on Wednesday from his Ethiopian counterpart Gedion Timotheos, in which he congratulated him for his appointment as Minister of Foreign Affairs.
During the phone call, Timotheos expressed the best wishes for his Kuwaiti counterpart and looked forward to working closely together to strengthen bilateral relations and serve the common interests of the two countries and their friendly peoples. (end)
