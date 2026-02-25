Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Kuwait FM Receives Phone Call From Ethiopian Counterpart


2026-02-25 09:15:45
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Feb 25 (KUNA) -- Kuwaiti Foreign Minister Sheikh Jarrah Jaber Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah received a phone call on Wednesday from his Ethiopian counterpart Gedion Timotheos, in which he congratulated him for his appointment as Minister of Foreign Affairs.
During the phone call, Timotheos expressed the best wishes for his Kuwaiti counterpart and looked forward to working closely together to strengthen bilateral relations and serve the common interests of the two countries and their friendly peoples. (end)
aa


MENAFN25022026000071011013ID1110788533



Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story
Search