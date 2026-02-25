Violence, Corruption Like Cancer In Bengal: Governor Ananda Bose

MENAFN - IANS) Kolkata, Feb 25 (IANS) West Bengal Governor C.V. Ananda Bose on Wednesday said violence and corruption have assumed the proportions of a cancer in the state and stressed the need to eliminate these twin threats to ensure its future prosperity.

The Governor made the remarks while speaking to mediapersons on the sidelines of the 'Shanti, Shudhi, Samriddhi' programme held at the Indian Museum in Kolkata.

He said that unless violence and corruption are uprooted from the prevailing environment in West Bengal, it would be difficult to safeguard democratic institutions in the state.

“We will have to protect the rich heritage of Bengal's culture at any cost by ending the twin evils of corruption and violence,” the Governor said.

Welcoming the Supreme Court's intervention regarding judicial scrutiny of voters' documents identified under the“logical discrepancy” category during the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in West Bengal, Bose expressed confidence that the process would address existing concerns.

“I am sure that all the errors in the system will be addressed, updated, and rectified in phases over time. Even the court is keeping a close watch on the system,” he said.

Referring to the Chief Minister's recent remarks regarding the renaming of Kerala, the Governor said that the matter had followed due constitutional process.

“A resolution regarding the name change was passed in the Kerala Assembly earlier. Thereafter, a proposal on the matter was sent to the Union government, and the Union Cabinet formally approved the proposal. I welcome this name change. The observation made by the West Bengal Chief Minister is her personal opinion,” he said.

Earlier, while addressing the programme, the Governor called for a value-driven, youth-led, and development-oriented West Bengal built on discipline, innovation, and cultural pride.

He said such an approach would help the state move forward in alignment with the broader vision of“Viksit Bengal” and“Viksit Bharat”.