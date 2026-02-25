Actor Turned Trinamool MLA Soham Chakraborty Served Legal Notice For Loan Default

MENAFN - IANS) Kolkata, Feb 25 (IANS) A legal notice has been served on Bengali actor-turned-Trinamool Congress MLA Soham Chakraborty over alleged default in repayment of money taken for a film project, sources said on Wednesday.

According to sources, the notice was issued after Chakraborty allegedly failed to return the money he had taken from an individual for producing a Bengali film.

Trinamool Congress insiders said that the development has caused embarrassment to the party, especially with the Assembly elections approaching.

Sources said Chakraborty had taken ₹68 lakh from Shahid Imam for the proposed production of a Bengali film.

However, the amount was not fully repaid despite assurances, they claimed.

Responding to the development, Chakraborty said he would repay the money and described the timing of the notice as politically motivated.

“I will return the money. This has been discussed earlier. Such a notice has been sent to tarnish my image before the elections,” Chakraborty told reporters.

According to sources, a written agreement was signed between Shahid Imam and Soham Chakraborty on July 29, 2021, for the production of a Bengali film titled 'Manik Jod'.

As per the agreement, Shahid Imam had agreed to invest Rs 1 crore in the project, and in the first phase, he paid Rs 68 lakh to Chakraborty.

However, the film was not made, and the project did not progress beyond the initial stages, including script finalisation and scheduling of the shoot, sources claimed.

Sources also said that Shahid Imam was arrested in 2023 in connection with the teachers' recruitment case.

At that time, Shahid Imam had told mediapersons that Chakraborty returned Rs 25 lakh in two instalments but did not repay the remaining amount.

According to sources, the outstanding amount is approximately Rs 43 lakh.

Following this, a legal notice was issued seeking repayment of the dues.

Chakraborty said he had already discussed repayment with Shahid Imam and expressed surprise over the issuance of the legal notice, particularly ahead of the Assembly elections.