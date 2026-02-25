Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Governor Of Istanbul Meets Consul General Of Qatar

2026-02-25 09:12:50
(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Istanbul: Governor of Istanbul in the Republic of Turkiye HE Davut Gul met with Consul General of the State of Qatar in Istanbul HE Dr. Nayef bin Jassim Al Abduljabbar.
The meeting discussed cooperation relations between the two countries.

The Peninsula

