Governor Of Istanbul Meets Consul General Of Qatar

Istanbul: Governor of Istanbul in the Republic of Turkiye HE Davut Gul met with Consul General of the State of Qatar in Istanbul HE Dr. Nayef bin Jassim Al Abduljabbar. The meeting discussed cooperation relations between the two countries.

