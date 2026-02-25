Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Mexican Foreign Ministry Receives Copy Of Credentials Of Qatar's Ambassador


2026-02-25 09:12:50
(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Mexico City: Director of Protocol Department at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Mexico HE Jonathan Chait received a copy of the credentials of HE Mohammed bin Sultan Mohammed Al Kuwari as Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the State of Qatar to the United Mexican States.

The Peninsula

