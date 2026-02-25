Qatar Stock Exchange Index Closes Lower

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: The Qatar Stock Exchange (QSE) index closed Wednesday's trading lower by 19.13 points, or 0.17 percent, to settle at 11,270.62 points.

During the session, a total of 144,344,605 shares were traded, with a value of QAR 406,385,822.777, through 24,007 transactions across all sectors.

The session saw the Shares of 23 companies rise, the Shares of 27 other companies decline, while three companies maintained their previous closing prices.

At the end of the trading session, the market capitalization stood at QAR 672,222,815,162.258, compared to QAR 672,417,296,185.620 in the previous session.