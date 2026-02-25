Infosectrain Hosts TPRM: Third-Party Risk Management Fast-Track Bootcamp
InfosecTrain, a leading cybersecurity training provider, is hosting a 2-Day TPRM: Third-Party Risk Management Fast-Track Bootcamp. This bootcamp is a two-day program that will explain how organizations manage risks from third-party relationships. It will cover TPRM fundamentals, its scope across the vendor lifecycle, and how it works alongside procurement and vendor management with clear ownership and accountability. Key risk concepts, including risk appetite, inherent versus residual risk, and their impact on vendor selection, due diligence, and monitoring, will be explored. The bootcamp will also discuss alignment with frameworks like ISO/IEC 27001:2022 and SOC 2. Day two will focus on program execution, governance, third-party categorization, challenges, and professional growth opportunities within TPRM and GRC roles.
28 - 29 March 2026
7:00 PM – 11:00 PM
Kavitha
17+ Years of Experience
Information Security | IT Governance | Compliance Audit | ISO 27001 | IT Service Management
Attending this bootcamp will equip professionals with practical skills to navigate the complexities of third-party risk in real-world organizational settings. It will help develop sound judgment in assessing risk, setting thresholds, and ensuring accountability across functions. Participants will gain insights into aligning TPRM with organizational strategies, regulatory expectations, and governance requirements. The program will also support cross-functional collaboration with teams like InfoSec, Legal, and Procurement, strengthening professional influence and decision-making. Additionally, it will provide guidance on career growth in TPRM and broader governance, risk, and compliance roles, making it valuable for those looking to formalize their expertise and advance in risk management and third-party oversight.
Agenda (Two Days of Transformative Learning)
What is Third-Party Risk Management (TPRM)?
Scope of TPRM across the vendor lifecycle
Why TPRM is critical in today's risk and regulatory landscape
Procurement vs Vendor Management vs TPRM
How these functions work together
Clear ownership, responsibilities, and outcomes
Avoiding role overlap and governance gaps
Growing third-party ecosystems and outsourcing risks
Regulatory and customer expectations
Shared ownership model for effective TPRM
Enabling business without slowing it down
What is risk and how it impacts organizations
Risk appetite and organizational tolerance
Inherent risk vs residual risk
Importance of residual risk in TPRM decision-making
Risk-based vendor selection and onboarding
Depth of due diligence and monitoring
Risk escalation thresholds and reporting
Contractual and control implications
Aligning TPRM with ISO/IEC 27001:2022
SOC 2 Trust Services Criteria and vendor risk
Governance, accountability, and evidence-based oversight
Positioning TPRM as a governance enabler
Core fundamentals of a TPRM program
Scope of third parties (technology & non-technology)
Inclusion of vendors, partners, consultants, and contractors
Roles of TPRM teams, leadership, and business units
Collaboration with InfoSec, Legal, Procurement, Audit
Shared accountability across the organization
Identifying and classifying third parties
Risk levels, criticality, and strategic importance
Why categorization is foundational to effective TPRM
Risk-based prioritization and resource allocation
Governance and standardization gaps
Manual and inefficient assessments
Limited visibility and weak ongoing monitoring
Regulatory pressure and vendor fatigue
Skills, knowledge areas, and career progression
Understanding how to grow in TPRM roles
Positioning yourself in governance, risk, and compliance domains
Quiz and interactive discussion
Key takeaways from the bootcamp
Closing notes and next steps
Practical understanding of TPRM foundations and vendor risk management
Hands-on exposure to frameworks and risk-based decision-making
Interactive activities, quizzes, and real-world scenarios
Clarity on TPRM roles and career growth in risk and compliance
Apply TPRM concepts to real-world vendor scenarios
Earn 8 CPE Credits
InfosecTrain is a recognized leader in cybersecurity training, focused on enhancing awareness and expertise in data protection, cybersecurity, and compliance. Through expert-led sessions and informative events, InfosecTrain equips professionals and organizations to protect sensitive information and effectively navigate the constantly evolving cybersecurity landscape.
To know more about training programs offered by InfosecTrain:
