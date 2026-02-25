Infosectrain Hosts TPRM: Third-Party Risk Management Fast-Track Bootcamp

MENAFN - Market Press Release) February 24, 2026 5:33 am - InfosecTrain, a leading cybersecurity training provider, is hosting a 2-Day TPRM: Third-Party Risk Management Fast-Track Bootcamp. This bootcamp is a two-day program that will explain how organizations manage risks from third-party relationships.

InfosecTrain, a leading cybersecurity training provider, is hosting a 2-Day TPRM: Third-Party Risk Management Fast-Track Bootcamp. This bootcamp is a two-day program that will explain how organizations manage risks from third-party relationships. It will cover TPRM fundamentals, its scope across the vendor lifecycle, and how it works alongside procurement and vendor management with clear ownership and accountability. Key risk concepts, including risk appetite, inherent versus residual risk, and their impact on vendor selection, due diligence, and monitoring, will be explored. The bootcamp will also discuss alignment with frameworks like ISO/IEC 27001:2022 and SOC 2. Day two will focus on program execution, governance, third-party categorization, challenges, and professional growth opportunities within TPRM and GRC roles.



28 - 29 March 2026

7:00 PM – 11:00 PM



Kavitha

17+ Years of Experience

Information Security | IT Governance | Compliance Audit | ISO 27001 | IT Service Management



Attending this bootcamp will equip professionals with practical skills to navigate the complexities of third-party risk in real-world organizational settings. It will help develop sound judgment in assessing risk, setting thresholds, and ensuring accountability across functions. Participants will gain insights into aligning TPRM with organizational strategies, regulatory expectations, and governance requirements. The program will also support cross-functional collaboration with teams like InfoSec, Legal, and Procurement, strengthening professional influence and decision-making. Additionally, it will provide guidance on career growth in TPRM and broader governance, risk, and compliance roles, making it valuable for those looking to formalize their expertise and advance in risk management and third-party oversight.



Agenda (Two Days of Transformative Learning)

What is Third-Party Risk Management (TPRM)?

Scope of TPRM across the vendor lifecycle

Why TPRM is critical in today's risk and regulatory landscape

Procurement vs Vendor Management vs TPRM

How these functions work together

Clear ownership, responsibilities, and outcomes

Avoiding role overlap and governance gaps

Growing third-party ecosystems and outsourcing risks

Regulatory and customer expectations

Shared ownership model for effective TPRM

Enabling business without slowing it down



What is risk and how it impacts organizations

Risk appetite and organizational tolerance

Inherent risk vs residual risk

Importance of residual risk in TPRM decision-making



Risk-based vendor selection and onboarding

Depth of due diligence and monitoring

Risk escalation thresholds and reporting

Contractual and control implications



Aligning TPRM with ISO/IEC 27001:2022

SOC 2 Trust Services Criteria and vendor risk

Governance, accountability, and evidence-based oversight

Positioning TPRM as a governance enabler



Core fundamentals of a TPRM program

Scope of third parties (technology & non-technology)

Inclusion of vendors, partners, consultants, and contractors



Roles of TPRM teams, leadership, and business units

Collaboration with InfoSec, Legal, Procurement, Audit

Shared accountability across the organization

Identifying and classifying third parties

Risk levels, criticality, and strategic importance

Why categorization is foundational to effective TPRM

Risk-based prioritization and resource allocation



Governance and standardization gaps

Manual and inefficient assessments

Limited visibility and weak ongoing monitoring

Regulatory pressure and vendor fatigue



Skills, knowledge areas, and career progression

Understanding how to grow in TPRM roles

Positioning yourself in governance, risk, and compliance domains

Quiz and interactive discussion

Key takeaways from the bootcamp

Closing notes and next steps

Practical understanding of TPRM foundations and vendor risk management

Hands-on exposure to frameworks and risk-based decision-making

Interactive activities, quizzes, and real-world scenarios

Clarity on TPRM roles and career growth in risk and compliance

Apply TPRM concepts to real-world vendor scenarios

Earn 8 CPE Credits



