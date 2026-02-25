12,680 Meals Distributed Under 'Preserving Blessings' Project In Ramadan-Stakeholder

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Feb. 25 (Petra) – Aimed to promote the values??of social solidarity, "Preserving Blessings" initiatives operate year-round and intensify during the holy month of Ramadan.These initiatives collect surplus food from hotels and various events and distribute quantities to impoverished families, which achieve a positive environmental impact by reducing food waste.These initiatives during Ramadan represent a strategic opportunity to enhance food-related security and reduce waste.Global and local efforts are escalating to curb this waste, which, according to a 2025 World Food Programme study, amounts to approximately 1.3 billion tons annually.This quantity represents about one-third of the food produced globally, enough to feed 800 million people.To achieve this vision locally, the Ministry of Agriculture previously launched the "No to Food Waste" initiative to empower and support local moves in food waste management in Jordan.This initiative represents a "significant" addition to the food security file and underscores the importance of addressing food loss and waste, as well as establishing a strategic framework to encourage positive behaviors and rational food consumption.Executive Director of Basmat Al-Hayat Charity Association, Yahya Abu Dhiab, stated the "Preserving Blessings" project, launched by the association in 2022, aims to achieve the Economic Modernization Vision in Jordan and the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals by collecting surplus food from hotels and restaurants and redistributing it to needy families.In remarks to "Petra," he said the project distributed 12,680 meals at its inception during Ramadan.He added that the number of meals increased in subsequent years, reaching 35,292 meals in Ramadan 2023, while the figure hit 60,736 in Ramadan 2024, and 84,184 in Ramadan 2025, respectively.He said the project works to prevent food waste by collecting and delivering quantities to beneficiaries in a safe and dignified manner, which has contributed to saving 373,200 kilograms of food from waste.He stated the project has received approval from the Jordan Food and Drug Administration, the Ministry of Social Development, and the General Iftaa Department.Additionally, the project's mechanism involves providing health and safety equipment to staff and volunteers, collecting clean food from buffets in a hygienic and appropriate manner, transporting quantities in a refrigerated and health-certified vehicle, and preparing food for target families based on their choices.In turn, Dr. Kawthar Qatarna, head of the Jordanian Food Bank (JFB), stated the bank works to provide meals to impoverished households throughout the year, especially during the holy month of Ramadan.She added that the bank was established in 2012 and focuses on preserving food and managing surplus food from hotels and restaurants, directing it to needy families in a safe and organized way.She noted His Majesty King Abdullah II was one of the bank's earliest supporters by providing a refrigerated vehicle and a van to transport volunteers, in accordance with the highest safety standards.She stated the bank has achieved "numerous successes" since its inception under agreements with five-star hotels.