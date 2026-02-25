King, Indonesia President Hold Talks At Basman Palace

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, February 25 (Petra) –His Majesty King Abdullah II held talks with Indonesia President Prabowo Subianto at Basman Palace on Wednesday, during which they discussed ways to enhance cooperation, in service of mutual interests and regional stability.During the meeting, attended by His Royal Highness Crown Prince Al Hussein bin Abdullah II, His Majesty lauded Indonesia's role in addressing the challenges facing the region, particularly its support for achieving peace on the basis of the two-state solution, and its commitment to protecting Palestinians in Gaza. The King also highlighted Jordan's readiness to discuss ways of cooperating in this regard.His Majesty commended Indonesia's political standing, and noted its economic strength and investment in projects in the region as key factors that can bolster joint action.For his part, the Indonesian president expressed gratitude to the King for the hospitality and warm welcome, and extended best wishes to Jordanians on the occasion of Ramadan.Subianto affirmed Indonesia's commitment to working towards lasting peace, stressing that the two-state solution is the only solution for achieving stability in the region, and highlighting his country's support for the establishment of an independent Palestinian state.The Indonesian president reiterated his country's support for the implementation of the agreement to end the war on Gaza, expressing gratitude for Jordan's role in this regard.President Subianto addressed the dangerous developments in the West Bank, warning of the serious consequences of continued escalations on the region, and particularly efforts to restore stability in Gaza.The talks also covered the deep-rooted ties between Jordan and Indonesia, which span over 75 years, and the readiness to enhance political and economic cooperation, as well as across the sectors of defence, business and investment, energy, science and technology, and health.The two leaders discussed the outcomes of His Majesty's visit to Indonesia last November and mechanisms for building on its outcomes.The talks covered the situation in the Palestinian territories, with the King reiterating Jordan's rejection of Israel's escalatory measures aimed at expanding settlements and controlling land in the West Bank, warning against continued violations of Muslim and Christian holy sites in Jerusalem.His Majesty stressed the importance of dialogue and diplomatic channels in reducing tensions related to Iran, and the need to support Syria and Lebanon's efforts to maintain their security, stability, and sovereignty.Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Maj. Gen. Yousef Huneiti, Director of the Office of His Majesty Alaa Batayneh, Minister of Industry, Trade, and Supply and Escort of Honour Yarub Qudah, and the accompanying Indonesian delegation attended the talks.The King and the Crown Prince bid farewell to President Subianto at Marka Airport, at the conclusion of his visit to Jordan.