FM Meets With Japan Official In Charge Of Gaza Reconstruction

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Feb 25 (Petra) – Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign and Expatriate Affairs Ayman Safadi received on Wednesday Okubo Takeshi, Special Assistant to Japan's Foreign Minister, who is in charge of reconstruction in the Gaza Strip.Safadi and Okubo discussed ways to enhance cooperation between Jordan and Japan as part of their strategic partnership, in addition to developments in the region.Safadi stressed the need to fully implement the ceasefire agreement in Gaza, ensure the unimpeded access of enough humanitarian aid to the Strip, the reconstruction of Gaza, and to move towards a clear political horizon that embodies an independent and sovereign Palestinian state within the June 4, 1967 borders, with East Jerusalem as its capital, based on the two-state solution.Safadi commended Tokyo's support of the two-state solution, its continued support for humanitarian efforts in Gaza, and ongoing coordination with Jordan within the framework of joint international humanitarian relief efforts in Gaza.