Azerbaijan And Ukraine Debate Energy Collaboration Issues (UPDATE)

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Azerbaijan and Ukraine discussed cooperation in the energy sector, Azerbaijani Energy Minister Parviz Shahbazov wrote on his X page, Trend reports.

"During an online meeting with the First Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Energy of Ukraine, Denys Shmyhal, discussions were held on cooperation in the energy sector in a bilateral format and within the framework of the Intergovernmental Commission. Issues of humanitarian aid, including energy equipment sent on an ongoing basis, were considered," Shahbazov explained.

Several humanitarian aid shipments of electrical equipment have been sent from Azerbaijan to Ukraine. The latest aid batch, consisting of 31 generators and two automatic backup systems, was sent on February 20.