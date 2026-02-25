Azerbaijan Unveils Number Of Its Khojaly Residents Covered By Employment Measures

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)The State Employment Agency under the Ministry of Labor and Social Protection of Population of Azerbaijan has already engaged 1,137 residents relocated to the Khojaly district in employment programs, a source in the agency told Trend.

According to the source, 1,099 of them have found jobs (including the creation of small farms as part of a self-employment program for 198 residents resettled in the district), and 38 have been enrolled in vocational training.

"Efforts are actively being made to facilitate the employment of an additional group of residents. Their job prospects are currently under evaluation, and the specific employment program they will participate in is being determined," the source added.

Meanwhile, Azerbaijan's“Great Return” program prioritizes ensuring employment for internally displaced persons (IDPs) until they resettle in the liberated territories. As part of this policy, implemented by the State Employment Agency, residents' professional skills are assessed, and job vacancies in the liberated territories are identified to ensure their economic stability after returning home. This initiative is an important component of the broader “Great Return” project aimed at restoring and resettling territories liberated after the 2020 Second Karabakh War.