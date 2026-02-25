Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Azerbaijan, Russia Discuss Current Status Of Military Cooperation (PHOTO)

2026-02-25 09:08:54
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 25. The delegation led by the Chief of Armaments - Deputy Commander-in-Chief for Armaments of the Aerospace Forces of the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation, Colonel General Yurii Grekhov, is paying a visit to Azerbaijan, the statement of the Azerbaijani Ministry of Defense says, Trend reports.

During the visit to the Azerbaijan Air Force, the delegation met with the Deputy Minister of Defense – Commander of the Air Force, Lieutenant General Namig Islamzade.

The meeting discussed the current state of Azerbaijani-Russian military cooperation, as well as other issues of mutual interest.

As part of the visit, the delegation also took part in a seminar held with the participation of the command staff of the National Defense University and a group of attendees.

At the seminar, the sides exchanged views on innovations applied in the fields of military education and science.









Trend News Agency

