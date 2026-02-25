Azerbaijan, Russia Discuss Current Status Of Military Cooperation (PHOTO)
During the visit to the Azerbaijan Air Force, the delegation met with the Deputy Minister of Defense – Commander of the Air Force, Lieutenant General Namig Islamzade.
The meeting discussed the current state of Azerbaijani-Russian military cooperation, as well as other issues of mutual interest.
As part of the visit, the delegation also took part in a seminar held with the participation of the command staff of the National Defense University and a group of attendees.
At the seminar, the sides exchanged views on innovations applied in the fields of military education and science.
